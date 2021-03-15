With spring's return, walk off wintertime

A month ago today, the temperature dipped to zero degrees. Now, it's in the 70s and flowers are blooming and trees are budding out. And while there wasn't much moving around going on back in mid-February, it's time to shake off those winter doldrums and grab some sunshine.

And we can't think of a better way to do that than walking. Running is good exercise too, but they say a brisk walk, if done consistently, offers tons of benefits. For one, if you've picked up some "covid pounds" from being stuck inside, now is also a good time to say bye-bye to them.

Don't take it from us. Here's an expert:

Bryan Mader, assistant professor and extension health specialist for the Division of Agriculture, said that the pandemic has done a number on people's exercise habits.

"Since the beginning of the covid-19 pandemic, many of us have not been able to get the amount of physical activity we need to stay healthy -- gyms have been closed and home workout equipment can be costly," he said in a recent press release. "One solution that does not require a membership nor any expensive equipment is walking."

He called walking "one of the best ways to maintain our health."

"Walking and other physical activity has been shown to aid in weight loss, reduce high blood pressure, reduce risk for type 2 diabetes, heart attack, and cancer and reduce symptoms of depression and anxiety," Mader said. "We recommend 150 minutes of physical activity each week. That's just about 20 minutes per day of walking to improve your health!"

To get going, may we direct your attention to Walk Across Arkansas. It's open to everyone and it's free.

The program begins today and will run for eight weeks. Registration is free. This is a twice-a-year health event, and last year there were 218 teams that did -- are you ready? -- 1.45 million minutes of exercise.

Even though it's called Walk Across Arkansas, you can count any activity, but you have to go online and log your minutes.

According to a press release, people can participate as individuals or as part of a team of co-workers, friends or even the people in their "covid bubble." Past teams have engaged in friendly competitions -- further encouraging team members to be active.

Try it. You know you'll feel better about yourself in eight weeks.

To register for Walk Across Arkansas, participants should visit https://walk.uada.edu.