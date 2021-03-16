Deputies seek suspect in triple shooting

The Perry County sheriff’s office is seeking the public’s help in locating a suspect allegedly involved in a triple shooting, deputies said Saturday.

Deputies are looking for George Jesse White, 42, of Houston for his alleged involvement in a triple shooting that took place around 11:15 p.m. Friday, deputies said.

According to authorities, the shooting at 87 Sweet Home Loop in Houston left one victim paralyzed from the waist down.

Deputies describe White as approximately 6 feet 3 inches, 200 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. Deputies consider White to be armed and dangerous.