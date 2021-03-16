Details still few on hotel shooting

Details of a shooting that injured three people at a hotel in Little Rock on Saturday night remained scarce Monday after a Little Rock Police Department spokesman declined to release additional information.

According to police, the shooting took place at the Embassy Suites by Hilton, a hotel located at 11301 Financial Centre Parkway in west Little Rock.

Information released by police so far includes a short video message from the department's Twitter account that was issued just before 11:30 p.m. Saturday, approximately 45 minutes after the incident reportedly occurred.

The video said police were investigating a shooting at the hotel involving at least three victims and no suspect. Members of the public were asked to avoid the area.

Police Department spokesman Mark Edwards told the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette on Monday afternoon that one victim was in critical condition and the other two were stable.

One of the victims, 23-year-old Arontae Smith of Little Rock, said in a phone interview Monday that individuals were gathered at the hotel for a birthday party.

"As a result of a conflict, three people were seriously injured, I being one," Smith said.

He said six or seven people were gathered there at the beginning of the event, and that the shooting took place in the parking lot of the Embassy Suites as a group left the hotel.

Others arrived at the parking lot and fired shots, according to Smith. He described the shooting as being "ambushed" by another group of people.

"We're in the open air. We're in an open space. Nowhere to dodge, nowhere to run, really, per se, you know?" Smith said. "Too many shots to count."

Smith said he tried to use his body to shield a woman but both suffered gunshot wounds. The woman was shot in the chest, he said.

Smith said he was shot in the face. He was hospitalized at the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences, he said Monday afternoon, and the bullet was removed from his head. Smith said he had been released from the hospital.

Smith attributed the shooting to a conflict but did not provide more detailed information.

"As far as [an] altercation goes, I had no part in any altercation," Smith said.

The aggressor was "very disoriented" in the lead-up to the incident, said Smith, adding that the aggressor was present at the party.

"And I would say, his intent was for the occasion to be spoiled by bloodshed," Smith said. "That's what I would say was the cause of what took place."

Kennady Hussey, 20, of Little Rock was one of the two other victims who were shot, according to an incident report. She did not return a voicemail left Monday on a phone number listed in the incident report.

The incident report listed a call time of 10:43 p.m. Ten victims were listed in the report, including one individual whose name was listed only as "unknown."

Other victims listed in the incident report were linked to seven vehicles, presumably vehicles that were damaged by gunfire.

An off-duty detective was informed that several people had been shot at the hotel and requested assistance, according to a brief narrative included in the incident report.

Police responded to the scene and found three victims with gunshot wounds, according to the report. All three were transported and hospitalized, police reported.

An unknown suspect is sought on charges of first-degree battery and first-degree criminal mischief in connection to the shooting, according to the report.

Edwards said one victim was in critical condition and the other two were stable. He said no further information was available Monday afternoon.

"The only information we have is what we have posted," Edwards wrote in an email. "There is no other information to release at this time. The investigation is ongoing."

A manager on duty at the Embassy Suites on Monday referred questions to the Police Department, which he said was on the instructions of the general manager.

Sheri Davidson Smith, a spokeswoman for Embassy Suites, provided an emailed statement on behalf of the hotel's general manager, Delane McCoy.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the individuals and their families and friends. We respect their privacy during this difficult time," the statement said. "The safety and well-being of our guests and team members is a top priority for us. We are working with the local authorities in their investigation of this incident. Additional questions should be directed to the Little Rock Police Department."