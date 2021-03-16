Former Texas infielder commits to Arkansas

Former Texas infielder Brenden Dixon has announced his commitment to Arkansas.

Dixon, 6-1, 205 pounds, played in 14 games with nine starts at second base and hit a home run in 32 at-bats while driving in three runs and scoring two runs as a freshman.

He started at second base for the Longhorns when Texas defeated Arkansas 8-7 at Minute Maid Park in Houston last season. He went 0 for 1 with a walk before leaving the game in the sixth inning.

Dixon announced he was leaving Texas on Nov. 30 to attend a junior college. He is hitting .400 with 5 home runs, 20 RBIs and has scored 27 runs to go with 5 stolen bases in 23 games at Weatherford College in Texas. He has four years of eligibility.

“First time I’ve ever been to Arkansas was just a few weeks ago, and the moment I saw the school it just felt like home to me,” Dixon said. “The baseball program just felt like it was the perfect fit for me. I’m very excited to be a part of Hog nation."

Dixon, who throws right and bats right, was named District MVP as a junior and All-District, All-County, All-Area and All-State as a junior and senior at Argyle High School in Texas. He hit .400 as a sophomore and .417 as a junior with 9 triples and 3 home runs to help Argyle go undefeated and win a state championship.

Perfect Game rated him the No. 11 second baseman in Texas as a senior and the No. 60 overall prospect in the 2019 class.

He was also a standout on the football field. Dixon was a four-year letterman and was named second team All-State as a senior and earned All-District honors in each of his four seasons.