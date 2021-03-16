Gunmen abduct Nigerian teachers

LAGOS, Nigeria -- Gunmen abducted three teachers from a primary school in Nigeria's northwest Monday, four days after several dozen students from another school in Kaduna state were abducted.

The latest attack was carried out Monday morning at the Rema Primary School, said Samuel Aruwan, the Kaduna commissioner for internal security and home affairs.

The students who had just arrived in the school "took to their heels in the course of the commotion" and none of them was abducted, Aruwan said.

On Thursday, 39 students of the Federal College of Forestry Mechanization were abducted.

Monday's attack came hours after the Nigerian media circulated a video of some of those students. It showed them pleading for help and scenes of gunmen in military camouflage beating them with whips.

Authorities haven't commented on the video.

Although authorities deny paying ransom to armed groups, many Nigerians believe they have become better armed and better organized with money paid to free captives.

China sandstorm worst in a decade

BEIJING -- China's capital and a wide swath of the country's north were enveloped Monday in the worst sandstorm in a decade, forcing cancellation of hundreds of flights.

Skyscrapers in the center of Beijing appeared to drop from sight amid the dust and sand. Traffic was snarled and more than 400 flights out of the capital's two main airports were canceled amid high winds and low visibility.

The National Meteorological Center said the storm had developed in the Gobi Desert in the Inner Mongolia Region, where schools were advised to close and bus service was added to reduce residents' exposure to the harsh conditions.

Such storms used to occur regularly in the springtime as sand from western deserts blew east, affecting areas as far as northern Japan.

Widespread planting of trees and bushes in fragile areas has reduced the effects on other parts of the country in recent years, but the expansion of cities and industries, along with strip mining and overgrazing, has put constant pressure on the environment throughout China. With its mix of desert and grassy steppe, Inner Mongolia is particularly prone to extreme weather resulting from resource exploitation.

Sandstorms are a reminder of the need to respect nature, said Zhou Jinfeng, secretary general of the conservation group China Biodiversity Conservation and Green Development Foundation.

"We should change our behavior," Zhou said.

Euthanasia bill in Portugal blocked

LISBON, Portugal -- Portugal's Constitutional Court on Monday blocked a measure passed by parliament that would introduce euthanasia and physician-assisted suicide for terminally ill and gravely injured people.

Rejecting the legislation in a 7-5 ruling, the judges said it was imprecise in identifying the circumstances under which the procedures could occur.

Portuguese President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa last month asked the court to evaluate the bill law, which parliament passed early this year. It requires the president's approval to take force.

The governing center-left Socialist Party, the driving force behind the bill, said that if the president sends it back to parliament it will reword the legislation and pass it again.

The court agreed with Rebelo de Sousa, who said the legislation was apt to create legal uncertainty.

Several other European Union nations allow euthanasia and assisted suicide.

-- Compiled by Democrat-Gazette staff from wire reports