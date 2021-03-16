Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Latest Coronavirus Cooking The Article Families Core Values Story ideas iPad Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles Archive
ADVERTISEMENT

Huntsville shooting injures two

by Bill Bowden | Today at 7:00 a.m.
Michael Fawcett

HUNTSVILLE -- Two people were shot multiple times Saturday at a residence near Huntsville, according to the Madison County Sheriff's Office.

Sharon and Bobby Stout of Berryville were in stable condition on Monday, said Lt. Russell A. Alberts with the Sheriff's Office.

The Stouts had gone to the home of Michael Fawcett, 39, to pick up some children's clothing at about 1:30 p.m., according to a preliminary report provided by Prosecutor Matthew Durrett.

Sharon Stout is Bobby Stout's wife and Michael Fawcett's ex-wife, according to the report.

Sharon Stout told police Fawcett became enraged, an argument ensued, he got a handgun from another room and started shooting, hitting her three times in the leg. He then went outside and fired at the vehicle in which Bobby Stout was sitting, hitting it three times and injuring Bobby Stout in the arm and abdomen, according to the report.

An immediate search of the area failed to locate Fawcett on Saturday. At about 8 p.m., Fawcett's father brought him to the Sheriff's Office, according to the prosecutor's report.

Fawcett was arrested on preliminary charges of attempted capital murder, child endangerment and theft by receiving. Formal charges have yet to be filed in the case.

Fawcett was being held Monday in the Washington County jail in Fayetteville. His bond has been set at $1 million, according to the prosecutor's report.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended for you

Active cases fall to 2,863 as more get covid shots
by Frank E. Lockwood
Springdale council decides to keep charging for garage sales
by Laurinda Joenks
Crawford County Quorum Court approves 'Second Amendment' ordinance
by Thomas Saccente
Huntsville shooting injures two
by Bill Bowden
Northwest Arkansas arrest roundup
ADVERTISEMENT