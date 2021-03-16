Jonesboro reasserts its presence

HOT SPRINGS -- Jonesboro senior Keyln McBride had as good of a seat to the Hurricane's 2018 championship run as anyone.

Then a freshman, McBride spent much of that season on the bench as Tony Hutson and Desi Sills led Jonesboro to the program's 13th state title.

The past two years, McBride watched as the energy that carried the Hurricane to back-to-back Class 6A crowns slowly faded.

"We lost our winning culture," McBride said of seasons that ended in first-round and quarterfinal exits, respectively. "Just what it means to win and be tough and grind out games.

"This year, me and a couple of the other seniors, we owed it to ourselves. We said, 'Look, we're not going to let our team not be tough and do everything it takes to win.' "

Twenty-six games later, Jonesboro (23-3) is on the verge of yet another state crown after blowing past Little Rock Parkview 58-40 on Monday afternoon at Trojan Arena. McBride knocked down 3 second-half three-pointers on his way to a game-high 19 points. The Hurricane also turned in a remarkable defensive performance, forcing the Patriots into 11 first-half turnovers and 35.3% shooting as a team.

Parkview (14-4) made just one field goal in the first half and trailed 25-7 at the break.

"That's probably one of the most impressive defensive performances I've seen in 27 years of coaching," said Jonesboro Coach Wes Swift, whose team reached a state title game for the fourth time in six season. "We knew their pressure was coming and we probably wouldn't play a super clean game, but that cushion really helped."

The Patriots did cause havoc for Jonesboro at times, forcing 17 turnovers. Yet, once Jonesboro stretched its lead past 20, Parkview didn't get any closer until the game's final margin.

"I don't know if our guys were really ready for the moment," Patriots Coach Scotty Thurman said. "We just didn't get stops like we needed to early on. We got in a hole real deep, and if you get in a hole against a team like that -- one that's disciplined and is going to take care of the basketball -- it's hard to climb out."

One of the Hurricane's main goals was to limit Parkview junior Cameron Wallace, who scored 30 in the Patriots' quarterfinal win against Lake Hamilton. Monday, Wallace got only four field-goal attempts in the first three quarters with just two points coming at the free-throw line. He added nine in the final stanza for 11 total. No other Parkview player scored more than seven.

Kavon Pointer chipped in 10 points and 7 rebounds for the Hurricane, and three others added 9 points.

"In Jonesboro, the expectations are always really high," said Swift, whose team is seeking its 20th win in a row Saturday. "In Central Arkansas, people think those are the teams to beat -- and they've kind of earned that. But if you're taking anybody in the East for granted, you're making a huge mistake."