London police response to protest sparks debate

LONDON -- Police officers' decision to break up a weekend vigil for a young murder victim abducted on the streets of London has touched off a national debate about the government's power to restrict protests during a public health emergency as well as during more normal times.

Images of burly officers handcuffing women who gathered Saturday night to demand authorities do more to protect them has fueled anger about heavy-handed policing and raised concerns about plans to expand the government's ability to restrict protests.

"Protest is not a gift, it's a right," said Gracie Bradley, interim director of the human rights group Liberty. "Yes, it can be limited for certain reasons, but those limitations have to be necessary, and they have to be proportionate. And what we saw on Saturday was a wholesale failure of the Met to uphold that duty, to facilitate protest and to actually listen to what protesters were saying, which is that we don't feel safe in public space."

Lawmakers on Monday considered legislation that would expand the government's ability to curtail noisy and disruptive demonstrations as part of a sweeping crime bill that also extends sentences for serious violent and sexual offenses and toughens penalties for those convicted of defacing statues.

The government said the laws covering demonstrations need to be changed in the wake of last year's Extinction Rebellion protests in which environmental campaigners sought to shut down central London.

"There is, and will remain, a balance to be struck between the rights of the protester and the rights of individuals to go about their daily business," the government said. "However, there are instances where individuals at a protest behave in a way that causes unjustifiable disruption or distress to others."

The debate comes after the death of Sarah Everard, 33, whose body was found March 10, a week after she disappeared while walking home. A serving police officer has been charged with her kidnap and murder.

Everard's killing has galvanized women across Britain to speak out about the barrage of verbal harassment and physical threats they face every day, saying they shouldn't have to live in fear.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Monday called a meeting of his Crime and Justice Taskforce, including government ministers, senior police officers and prosecutors, to discuss the issue of women's safety.

Among the items on the agenda is a recent decline in successful prosecutions for rape and sexual assault.

But the opposition Labor Party called on the government to stop talking, toughen penalties for rapists and take action against street harassment and stalking. The party has directed its lawmakers to vote against the crime bill, noting that women aren't mentioned once in its 296 pages.

"This is a missed opportunity to tackle violence against women and girls that has become endemic in the U.K.," David Lammy, Labor's spokesman on justice, said in a statement.

A photograph of Sarah Everard amoungst floral tributes and candles placed at the bandstand on Clapham Common, London, Monday March 15, 2021. On Saturday hundreds of people disregarded a judge's ruling and police requests by gathering at Clapham Common in honor of Sarah Everard. Everard disappeared while walking home from a friend's apartment and was found dead a week later. The slaying sent shockwaves across the U.K. because a Metropolitan Police officer is charged with her kidnapping and murder. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)

