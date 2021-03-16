Mayflower puts Jan. loss to Lamar to good use

CLINTON -- Mayflower didn't know it at the time, but a Jan. 8 loss to Lamar was a boon on its way to the Class 3A state championship game.

"Them beating us helped," Mayflower Coach Brent Stallings said. "It definitely helped. If you beat 'em twice, you may have a letdown. We didn't have a letdown."

Mayflower (25-3) led from the start Monday afternoon and was never seriously threatened in a 61-48 semifinal victory over Lamar at Yellowjacket Arena.

Not that Mayflower, which beat Lamar by 23 points later in the season, needed much extra motivation.

"These guys are hungry," Stallings said. "They want to finish things off."

The Eagles trailed 9-6 midway through the first quarter, then outscored Lamar 10-0 over the final 3:48 to lead 16-9.

Mayflower's lead was 26-17 at halftime and 43-27 after three quarters against a Warriors team that got in foul trouble early and never mounted a charge.

Ethan Kendall led Lamar with 23 points, including 4 three-point baskets, and Dylan Mize chipped in 7.

Lamar (22-8) was 7 for 20 in the first half and 15 for 34 overall against Mayflower.

"I knew we were going to have to make shots," Lamar Coach Brett Samples said.

It didn't help that Kendall and big man Jerron Massengale sat out a good portion of the first half with foul trouble. Massengale sat out the final 7:01 of the first half after getting foul No. 2, and he fouled out midway through the second half.

"When we get in foul trouble early like that, it puts us behind the 8-ball there," Samples said. "Hard to get out from underneath."

Braxtyn McCuien, a 6-6 senior who alternates between point guard and the post, made it tough on Lamar. He finished with 14 points, 9 rebounds, 3 blocks and 3 assists for Mayflower.

He also had numerous passes that turned into free-throw attempts for his team.

"He's been that unselfish his whole career," Stallings said. "He loves his teammates, and he wants them to be successful. He gets as much pleasure from making a good pass as he does scoring himself."

Count Mayflower sophomore guard Caleb Moody as one who appreciates McCuien. Moody scored 13 of his team-high 18 points in the second half when McCuien spent more time play-making than shooting the ball.

Westin Pickell scored eight of his 12 points in the second half, and BJ Gilliam added 10 for the Eagles.

Stallings said Moody emerged as one of the team's top players in the Eagles' 67-62 loss at Lamar, and then he led the team Monday.

"He's the Lamar Warrior killer," Stallings said.

Moody said he does nothing different against Lamar than he does vs. any other team.

"I just turn up and play hard," Moody said. "And I get focused, be ready to play. Coach always says be ready to play."