Northwest Arkansas arrest roundup

Bella Vista

• Daniel Ferguson, 72, of 10 Malvern Lane in Bella Vista was arrested Monday in connection with aggravated assault and fleeing. Ferguson was being held Monday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Bentonville

• Phillip Muguhu, 28, of 3902 S.W. Pointe Road No. 104 in Bentonville was arrested Sunday in connection with aggravated assault. Muguhu was being held Monday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

• Emonie Rattler, 19, of Fayetteville was arrested Sunday in connection with aggravated assault. Rattler was being held Monday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Fayetteville

• Edwin Leonard, 33, of 20159 Center Road in Winslow was arrested Sunday in connection with burglary, criminal mischief and terroristic threatening. Leonard was being held Monday in the Washington County Detention Center on $5,000 bond.

• Marquel Nichols, 25, of 600 S. School Ave. in Fayetteville was arrested Sunday in connection with burglary. Nichols was being held Monday in the Washington County Detention Center on $3,500 bond.

• Amy Villanueva, 44, of 4600 Croxdale St. in Springdale was arrested Monday in connection with forgery. Villanueva was being held Monday in the Washington County Detention Center on $1,500 bond.

• Sunrise Vongsamphanh, 32, of 4665 Kimberly Place in Springdale was arrested Monday in connection with forgery. Vongsamphanh was being held Monday in the Washington County Detention Center on $5,000 bond.

• Charles Austin, 32, of 65 S. Duncan Ave. No. 9 in Fayetteville was arrested Monday in connection with false imprisonment, aggravated assault on a family or household member, domestic battering, terroristic threatening and interference with emergency communications. Austin was being held Monday in the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.

Rogers

• Michael Soto, 23, of 1032 S. B St. in Rogers was arrested Monday in connection with domestic battering. Soto was being held Monday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Siloam Springs

• Christopher Stowers, 35, of 1208 E. Liberty St. in Siloam Springs was arrested Sunday in connection with aggravated assault on family or household member and domestic battering. Stowers was being held Monday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Springdale

• Montie Spurgeon, 33, of 1901 Highland Ave. in Springdale was arrested Sunday in connection with burglary. Spurgeon was being held Monday in the Washington County Detention Center on $5,000 bond.

Washington County Sheriff's Office

• Laura Crooks, 28, of 11797 Arkansas 59 North in Summers was arrested Sunday in connection with burglary. Crooks was released Sunday from the Washington County Detention Center on $5,000 bond.