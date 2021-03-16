NWA fishing report

Beaver Lake

Striped bass are prowling the south half of the lake.

Larry Walker at Hook, Line and Sinker in Rogers said anglers report catching stripers with brood minnows from Prairie Creek park south into the White and War Eagle tributaries. Use brood minnows six feet deep under a float or planer board.

Black bass fishing remains tough. Walker recommends casting a jerk bait.

Try for crappie with minnows or jigs 10 to 25 feet deep around timber. Walleye are starting to move up the White River arm of the lake. Average surface water temperature is in the mid-40s.

Beaver tailwater

Guide Austin Kennedy recommends fishing for trout in deep holes with Pautzke Fireballs on light line. Spoons or small crank baits are good lures to use. Power generation has decreased, creating lots of low-water fishing opportunity.

For fly fishing, Beaver Dam Store recommends using midges in low water.

Lake Fayetteville

David Powell at the lake office said white bass are biting well on white curly-tail grubs. Try for crappie with minnows or jigs eight to 12 feet deep. The best method is to start at the bottom and work up until fish bite, then fish at that depth.

Lake Sequoyah

Mike Carver at the lake office said black bass are active and biting spinner baits and crank baits. For crappie, use minnows or jigs or troll with crank baits.

Bella Vista

Chip Wiseman at Hook, Line and Sinker in Bella Vista said crappie are starting to bite at Lake Ann, Lake Windsor and Loch Lomond. Use minnows or 2-inch Keitech swim baits in shad colors. Use a jig and pig for black bass at any Bella Vista lake.

Try for trout at Lake Brittany on Power Bait or Gulp bait. Red and gold spoons may work.

Swepco Lake

Kenny Stroud in Siloam Springs recommends fishing for black bass at Swepco Lake with soft plastic lures. Bass are biting small or large lures.

Illinois River

Stroud recommends fishing for black bass with spinner baits, grubs, tube baits or small jerk baits.

Eastern Oklahoma

Stroud recommends trying for black bass at Lake Eucha with Alabama rigs or jig and pigs.

The Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation said catfish at Grand Lake are biting fair on liver and cut bait. Black bass fishing is slow.

At Lake Tenkiller, black bass fishing is fair with plastic worms or jig and pigs. Crappie are biting well on jigs or minnows.

Table Rock Lake

Focused Fishing Guide Service said black bass can be caught several ways. On calm days, try a Ned rig or spider jig eight to 20 feet deep. Use crank baits or jerk baits on windy days. Jerk baits work best along secondary points with timber. An Alabama rig or swim bait may also work.