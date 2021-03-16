NWA outdoor briefs

Burns set for battlefield

Pea Ridge National Military Park will conduct prescribed burns during the next several weeks. Burns will take place as weather conditions permit.

Parts of the park and trails may be closed during these burns to ensure public safety. Some fields and woodlands will be burned, said Kevin Eads, park superintendent.

To find out if burns will be conducted on any given day, call the visitor center, 479-451-8122.

Students study stream banks

Beaver Watershed Alliance will host a free online class about riparian zones along streams. Topics include how these buffers of streamside vegetation filter pollutants, how landowners can protect riparian zones and how to promote them for water quality protection.

Students will learn about the different types of riparian zones, the role they play and how to establish a riparian zone. To register, contact the alliance at info@beaverwatershedalliance.org.

Family scavenger hunt set

The Family Trailcat Challenge bicycle scavenger hunt for families with children age 4 and up will be held Saturday on the Mama Bear trail, Northeast J and Eighth Street, in Bentonville. The hunt will take riders along other trails and neighborhoods in the city.

The hunt utilizes the GooseChase app for teams to complete challenges, solve riddles and visit art pieces en route to the finish.

The event, hosted by Oz Trail and Buddy Pegs, will kick off Friday evening with food, entertainment and prizes. Tickets are $75 per family team. Register at Eventbrite.com. For more information email events@buddypegs.com.

Harriman tops Elite anglers

Travis Harriman won the Beaver Lake Elite Series bass tournament held March 6. His tournament limit of five bass weighed 16 pounds. A field of 172 boats were entered in the tournament.

Mike White placed second with five bass at 15.06 pounds. Kenneth Peters was third with five bass at 13.11 pounds.

Fourth through 10th, all with five bass unless noted, were: fourth, Jonathan Luigs, 12.63; fifth, David Harp, 12.62; sixth, Kevin Ceola, 11.54; seventh, Kent Rogers, four fish, 11.49; eighth, Joe Dickey, 11.18; ninth, Mark Mahaffey, four fish, 10.88; 10th, Chad Johnson, two fish, 10.39.

Johnson had the tournament's big bass at 6.45 pounds.

Oklahoma changes rules

Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation commissioners approved this month changes, additions and deletions of fishing and hunting regulations.

Among the fishing rule changes approved were setting a daily limit of three trout statewide, allowing paddlefish harvest on Mondays and Friday and amending a rule to prohibit the disposal of fish remains within 100 yards of any boat ramp or swimming area.

Wildlife rule changes included exempting blaze orange clothing requirements for dove hunters when big-game firearms seasons are underway. Commissioners voted to close feral hog hunting on Kaw, Sandy Sanders, Hackberry Flat and Waurika wildlife management areas because of ongoing eradication efforts by the Oklahoma Agriculture, Food and Forestry Department.

Programs highlight outdoors

Outdoor enthusiasts who enjoy fishing, hunting, hiking, kayaking and similar activities are invited to free outdoor related programs at 7 p.m. the first Monday of each month at Cross Church, 1709 Johnson Road, in Springdale.

The next meetings are April 5 and May 3. Guest speakers will cover a variety of outdoor topics. For more information contact Keith Harmon, keithh@crosschurch.com.

Race covers 1,000 miles

The annual Arkansaw High Country Race will be held Oct. 9, with registration opening June 1. The event features a 1,000 mile cycling race or a 240 mile route. Each is limited to 50 contestants.

The 1,000 mile race is a bikepacking event that follows the Arkansas High Country Route on gravel and pavement through the Ozarks, Arkansas River Valley and Ouachitas.

For more information contact Chuck Campbell, race director, arhcrace@gmail.com, 501-725-1377, or Brannon Pack, cycling coordinator at Experience Fayetteville, bpack@experiencefayetteville.com, 479-521-5776.

Event tests outdoor skills

Registration is open for the Brewha Bushwhack outdoor skills team event, to be hosted by Pack Rat Outdoor Center on April 10.

Teams of three or four people visit check points around the Mulberry River and earn points by building a fire, paddling a canoe, tying knots, rappelling, identifying plants and animal tracks and more.

Entry fee is $99 per person. Profits benefit the Mulberry River Society. Register at packratoc.com. Call the store at 479-521-6340 for more information.

Cyclists grind on gravel

Registration for the Big Sugar NWA gravel bike race will be from April 1-10 for the event set for Oct. 23.

Cyclists can choose the 100-mile or 50-mile race over gravel roads in the region. Entry fee is $140 for the 100 mile and $80 for the 50 mile. Register at bigsugargravel.com.