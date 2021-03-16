Safety/LB prospect high on the Hogs

The University of Arkansas appears to be in good shape with physical sophomore linebacker/safety Tackett Curtis.

Curtis, 6-2, 207 pounds, 4.56 seconds in the 40-yard dash, of Many, La., has accumulated 15 scholarship offers from Arkansas, Mississippi State, Stanford, Tennessee, Virginia, Louisville, Virginia Tech, Colorado and others.

Razorback linebackers coach Michael Scherer extended an offer to Curtis on March 8.

"I'm really starting to fall in love with them, seeing how they've gotten on me early and already offered me," Curtis said. "We're developing a relationship with a few of the coaches. I had a conversation with two or three of the coaches talking about where I fit in with the program, and what their plan is for me if I was to go there."

Few prospects are capable of playing safety and linebacker on the Power 5 level, but Curtis is an exception.

"Colorado offered him at safety," said Many Coach Jess Curtis, who is Tackett's uncle. "I think Mississippi State's [offer] is safety, and the majority of them have been linebacker."

Curtis recorded 104 tackles, 8 tackles for loss, 4 interceptions, 4 forced fumbles and had 345 yards in kickoff returns and a touchdown to lead the Tigers to a 12-0 record and the Class 2A state title as a sophomore.

He had 6 tackles, an interception and a 45-yard punt return in the championship game. Curtis was named to the Louisiana Sports Writers Association's Class 2A all-state. He also was recognized as the most outstanding defensive player.

While Curtis hasn't been rated by any major recruiting services, he likely will end up being a 4-star or 5-star recruit before the end of his high school career.

The Hogs are recruiting Curtis to play linebacker in Fayetteville.

"Me and Coach Scherer talked about his plan for me and what he sees me as," said Curtis, who's also talking to defensive coordinator Barry Odom. "He told me he could help me get to the next level. He's coached some of the best. He's got a plan for me and where I fit in at Arkansas.

"He seems like a great coach. It would be an honor to be coached by him for sure."

Curtis, who has a 4.0 grade-point average, is an admirer of Arkansas linebacker Bumper Pool.

"I watched a few of their games, and I really enjoy watching him," Curtis said. "I looked up to him as somebody I could be if I was to go to Arkansas. I know he's one of their big team leaders."

Seeing former walk-on Grant Morgan named an All-American and Pool All-SEC at linebacker last year has Curtis' attention.

"That's what Coach Scherer talked about when he was talking about his plans for me," Curtis said.

Curtis comes from an athletic family. His father, Moses, was an outstanding baseball player in high school while his mother, Leslie, ran hurdles in high school. His grandfather, John Curtis, played quarterback for Louisiana Tech in the mid-1960s.

He uses his outstanding speed to run the 200 meters, and legs on the 800 and 1,600 relay teams.

Curtis started turning heads as a 165-pound freshman who helped Many reach the state championship game.

"He was our best guy out there," said Coach Curtis, who reports Tackett running a 22.2 second split in the 800 relay. "He was busting people on their butt. He led our team in tackles. In the state championship game, he had 16 tackles. He started last year at 195, and now he's 207."

Curtis' physicality stands out on his highlight video.

"That's one of the reasons I love playing the game," he said. "I love coming in and delivering the blow. I really take pride in that part of it."

It appears the NCAA may lift the dead period after May 31 and allow prospects to visit college campuses. The younger Curtis is looking forward to visiting the Hogs.

"I can't wait to get up there," he said. "I've never been to Arkansas, so I look forward to it. I love talking to their coaches."

Email Richard Davenport at rdavenport@arkansasonline.com