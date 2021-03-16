Severe storms bring threat of tornadoes, strong winds across state, forecasters say

Widespread thunderstorms are expected in Arkansas on Wednesday, with eastern portions of the state at the greatest risk of seeing large hail, strong winds and a chance for tornadoes, forecasters said.

The threat of severe storms will begin in southern and eastern portions of the state Wednesday morning and become more widespread in the afternoon hours, according to a Tuesday morning briefing from the National Weather Service.

All modes of severe weather are possible, the briefing states: hail up to the size of a baseball, up to 80-mph winds, and a chance for strong tornadoes.

Forecasters said much of the eastern half of the state is at a moderate risk for severe weather Wednesday, while the rest of Arkansas is at an enhanced or slight risk.

According to the weather service, moderate-risk outlooks aren’t frequently issued. Only three occurred in the state in both 2019 and 2020, the briefing states.