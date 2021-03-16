Mike Epps to bring comedy tour to North Little Rock in June

Mike Epps’ “In Real Life Comedy Tour” is coming to North Little Rock in June.

The tour, which features Michael Blackson, DC Young Fly, Karlous Miller and Kountry Wayne will perform at Simmons Bank Arena on June 4, according to a news release issued by the venue.

The event will be held at limited capacity, limiting pod groupings of six people or fewer, the release states.

Tickets go on sale on Ticketmaster at 11 a.m. Thursday, according to the venue. Ticket prices range from $63 to $129 plus service fees.