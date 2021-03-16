Snow keeps Denver airport closed

DENVER -- Denver's airport was closed for a second day Monday after a powerful late winter snowstorm dumped more than 3 feet of heavy, wet snow on parts of Colorado and Wyoming, shutting down roads, closing the legislatures in both states and interfering with covid-19 vaccinations.

The 27 inches that had fallen by the end of Sunday at Denver International Airport on the plains east of downtown made it the fourth-biggest snowfall in the city's history, according to the National Weather Service in Boulder.

The storm system, fueled by moisture from the Gulf of Mexico, had moved out of the region and into northeastern Nebraska by Monday, said Evan Direnzo, a meteorologist for the weather service in Boulder.

"It's definitely behind us," he said of the storm's snow and wind.

There was still plenty of digging out to do. Denver's airport runways were closed just before noon Sunday because of blowing snow and poor visibility, and some passengers spent the night at the airport. With the sun shining Monday, more than 200 plows were working to clear the snow and ice.

In Wyoming, the National Weather Service warned that driving would remain dangerous for the next several days because of slick and snow-covered roads.

Some trucks and travelers were stranded in eastern Wyoming, where several major roads remained closed Monday, including routes in and out of Cheyenne and Casper. Interstate 70 across much of the eastern half of Colorado was also closed.

The U.S. Postal Service said many post offices would be closed in Colorado on Monday and mail delivery in many locations would be severely curtailed or suspended.

Federal officials shut down vaccine shipments to the region as the storm neared so the vials packed in dry ice wouldn't spoil during mail delays, Wyoming Department of Health spokeswoman Kim Deti said.

"We think they'll be at least a couple days," Deti said. "Nobody is quite sure when things will be cleared and reopened."

The storm also was keeping many people from getting to vaccine locations, Deti noted.

Classes were canceled Monday at schools around the Denver area and in Cheyenne and Casper. Classes were also called off at Colorado State University in Fort Collins and the University of Colorado's main campus in Boulder. State government offices in the Denver area and southeastern Wyoming were also closed.

In the Denver metro area, all bus routes and light rail lines were suspended for snow removal with the exception of a line running from downtown's Union Station to the airport, which ran on a reduced schedule.

The Colorado Avalanche Information Center warned of "dangerous" avalanche conditions in many areas of the state, including the mountains along the Front Range. It urged backcountry users to avoid areas of new snowfall prone to wind drifts that could help trigger large snowslides on what has been a particularly unstable snowpack this season. Colorado has reported 11 avalanche deaths this winter.

A maintenance worker clears snow at Denver Heqalth Center as a snowstorm rips across the intermountain West Sunday, March 14, 2021, in Denver. Forecasters are calling for the storm to leave at least another six inches of snow during the day before moving out onto the eastern plains. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Regional Transportation District buses head to a stop on the campus of Metropolitan State College as a snowstorm rips across the intermountain West Sunday, March 14, 2021, in Denver. Forecasters are calling for the storm to leave at least another six inches of snow during the day before moving out on to the eastern plains. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

A Regional Transportation District bus moves westbound along Colfax Avenue at Speer Boulevard as a snowstorm rips across the intermountain West Sunday, March 14, 2021, in Denver. Forecasters are calling for the storm to leave at least another six inches of snow during the day before moving out on to the eastern plains. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

A lone motorist moves eastbound along 6th Avenue as a snowstorm rips across the intermountain West Sunday, March 14, 2021, in Denver. Forecasters are calling for the storm to leave at least another six inches of snow during the day before moving out onto the eastern plains. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

A maintenance worker uses a plow as a snowstorm rips across the intermountain West Sunday, March 14, 2021, in Denver. Forecasters are calling for the storm to leave at least another six inches of snow during the day before moving out on to the eastern plains. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

A motorist clears snow from in front of his pickup truck parked on 2nd Avenue as a snowstorm rips across the intermountain West Sunday, March 14, 2021, in Denver. Forecasters are calling for the storm to leave at least another six inches of snow during the day before moving out on to the eastern plains. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Jimmy Mundell, right, and Abbey Eilermann build a snowman in the sunken gardens along Speer Boulevard as a snowstorm rips across the intermountain West Sunday, March 14, 2021, in Denver. Forecasters are calling for the storm to leave at least another six inches of snow during the day before moving out onto the eastern plains. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

A Regional Transportation Doistrict light rail train is stuck at Kalamath Avenue as a snowstorm rips across the intermountain West Sunday, March 14, 2021, in Denver. Forecasters are calling for the storm to leave at least another six inches of snow during the day before moving out on to the eastern plains. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)