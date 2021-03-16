FOOTBALL

Hogs scrimmage open

The first spring scrimmage of the Sam Pittman era at the University of Arkansas will be open to the public on Saturday at Reynolds Razorback Stadium.

Gate 1 will open at 10:30 a.m. for the scrimmage, which will represent spring practice No. 6 out of 15 for the Razorbacks after workouts today and Thursday.

Fans attending the scrimmage should park in lots 72, 73, 73A and 74 on the west side of the stadium, or lot 44 to the north. The only gate to access the stadium will be Gate 1 in the southwest corner, and fans will be required to wear masks, practice social distancing and remain in the west stands.

The Razorbacks went 3-7 in Pittman's debut last season without the benefit of spring drills due to the coronavirus pandemic. They will cap spring drills with the Red-White game on April 17 at 2 p.m.

BASEBALL

ASU loses at Oklahoma

Arkansas State University lost the series finale to Oklahoma 12-6 on Monday at L. Dale Mitchell Park in Norman, Okla.

The Red Wolves trailed 3-1 after three innings, then allowed five runs in the fourth inning as Oklahoma extended its lead to 8-1.

For ASU (3-9), Drew Tipton hit his second home run of the season, while Garrett Olson scored two runs. Brandon Anderson (0-2) took the loss for the Red Wolves, allowing 7 runs on 8 hits in 3 1/3 innings.

Tyler Hardman went 3 for 4 with a home run for the Sooners. Tanner Tredaway and Conor McKenna each had an RBI double.

BASKETBALL

Ozarks wins conference tournament

The University of the Ozarks defeated Louisiana College 74-72 to win the American Southwest Conference men's basketball tournament Monday at Mabee Gymnasium in Clarksville.

It is Ozarks' first ASC tournament title since joining the league in 1996.

Bryson Johnson, the tournament's MVP, led Ozarks (10-3) with 25 points. Zach Byrd added 19 points and eight rebounds. Tim Turpin chipped in with 12 points.

GOLF

Red Wolves in third place

The Arkansas State women's golf team is in third place after two rounds Monday at the Houston Baptist University Intercollegiate tournament in Houston.

ASU shot an opening-round 296 and followed with a second-round 298 to total 18-over par 594. The Red Wolves are one stroke behind host Houston Baptist for second, while Sam Houston State leads with a 1-over 577. South Dakota and Incarnate Word are tied for fourth at 27 over.

Grayson Gladden is tied for fourth overall to lead ASU, as she's at 1-over 145 through two rounds. Elise Schultz is seventh at 2-over 146. Olivia Schmidt is in a tie for 11th at 5-over 149. Kayla Burke is at 10-over 154, good for a tie for 33rd place. Kiley Rodriguez is tied for 40th (14-over 158).

ASU men tied for 13th

After two rounds at the Tiger Invitational on Monday in Opelika, Ala., the Arkansas State men's golf team is in a tie for 13th place at 6-over 582.

Auburn leads with a 20-under 556.

Julien Sale shot a second-round 67 on Monday to put himself in a tie for 12th place at 4-under 140. Zan Luka Stirn is tied for 44th at 2-over 146. Luka Naglic and Adam Thorp are tied for 63rd at 5-over 149, while Jack Madden is tied for 77th at 7-over 151.

UCA women tied for seventh

The University of Central Arkansas women's golf team is in a tie for seventh place through two rounds Monday at the Allstate Sugar Bowl Intercollegiate in New Orleans.

UCA is at 42-over 618 as a team. Texas State leads at 18-over 594.

Elin Kumlin leads the Bears with a 6-over 150, good for a tie for eighth place.

Pim-Orn Thitisup is tied for 28th at 11-over 155. Camila Moreno is at 12-over 156 and tied for 37th.

-- Democrat-Gazette Press Services