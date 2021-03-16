Tournament's return needed after tough year

That next morning -- after the SEC Tournament had been canceled -- in the car ride home, the realization hit that this was not as simple as the Wuhan flu.

It was much more than that.

The NCAA had asked the conferences to stop their basketball tournaments in hopes there could still be an NCAA Tournament.

At first, it would be played without fans.

Somewhere around Memphis, news on the radio said the NCAA Tournament also was canceled, as was all winter sports. Spring sports quickly followed suit.

Sunday, while watching the announcement of this year's NCAA Tournament field, it didn't seem like a year since the world of perspiring arts was put on the back burner.

It seemed like at least a decade.

Fast-forwarding from last March to this March has been a long, hard grind for everyone.

And it isn't over. The numbers are improving in America but not so much in the world.

Let's all hope Gov. Asa Hutchinson's decision to not make masks mandatory starting next month is not his legacy. That is definitely not what expert Dr. Anthony Fauci is endorsing.

No one has to question how serious the NCAA is taking the current conditions.

The 68 teams who qualified for March Madness were to report ASAP to Indianapolis.

Teams such as Arkansas, who was in Nashville, drove straight to the host city and area for the entire tournament.

The way it is understood, this will not be the same NCAA experience -- except for the intensity of the games.

Players will be in their rooms unless they are eating, in study hall or preparing for or playing a game.

There's no hanging out in the lobby to see family and friends. No lounging at the pool. No tourist attractions -- if there are any -- and no visit to famed St. Elmo Steak House.

In the last year, more than half a million Americans have died because of this virus, and the NCAA doesn't want even one on its watch.

Teams are required to have seven consecutive days of negative test results in order to play in Indianapolis.

There are four alternate teams ready to step in, but after today the doors are closed on the tournament. Any covid-19 problems afterward will result in a team's elimination.

It is for the safety of the players and coaches.

A small percentage of fans will be allowed to attend the games.

The media are limited to five per school, and they are credentialed only for the school they cover. All interviews will be conducted on Zoom.

It is not that the media are not welcomed, but the NCAA is limiting numbers on every front of this tournament.

You probably can't buy a can of Lysol spray within 200 miles of Indianapolis because every time a team practices or plays the gym will be sterilized before and after.

None of the guidelines are too much. There is an NCAA Tournament this year because of protocols and everyone's attention to covid-19.

In July, no one was sure what would happen with football season, let alone the NCAA Tournament.

More than 80% of the games were played this basketball season. Some had odd seasons, such as Colgate -- Arkansas' first-round opponent -- who played 15 games against five opponents. The Raiders played Boston University (6-10) five times, Holy Cross (5-11) and Army (7-7) four times apiece, and Bucknell (4-6) and Loyola-Maryland (4-10) once apiece.

The alert remains high. Virginia, Kansas and Duke bowed out of their conference tournaments because of a positive virus test.

With some luck and continued compliance by teams, the tournament returns with the First Four on Thursday, and it is very much wanted and even needed.