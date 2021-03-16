Troopers: Hot Springs woman killed in rollover crash

A Hot Springs woman was killed and four were injured after she struck two vehicles and her car overturned, troopers said.

Leslie Ann Roberts, 32, was driving a 2009 Mercury north on Thornton Ferry Road in Hot Springs around 2:40 p.m. Monday at the time of the crash, according to a preliminary crash report from state police.

The Mercury crossed the centerline and struck the front of a 2005 Ford then hit the rear of a 1997 Mercury sedan, according to troopers.

Roberts’ vehicle then overturned, the report states. Roberts was pronounced dead at the scene, authorities said.

The drivers of three other vehicles and a passenger of the vehicle that was rear-ended were injured as a result of the crash, according to the report.

The injured were brought to St. Vincent Hospital Hot Springs for treatment, the report states.

Separately, a Dermott man was killed in an Arkansas County crash early Monday morning after his vehicle lost control and left the roadway, according to troopers.

Louis L. Proby, 49, was driving south on U.S. 165, north of Gillett around 5:45 a.m. at the time of the crash, when his 2002 Buick lost control, according to a preliminary crash report.

The vehicle left the roadway and overturned, the report states, and the driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

Troopers describe the conditions at the time of both crashes as clear and dry.

At least 93 people were killed on Arkansas roads so far this year, according to a summary report from the Arkansas Department of Public Safety.