UA coaches pleased with cross-country results

After the University of Arkansas women's track and field team won the NCAA indoor championship at the Randal Tyson Track Center on Saturday and the UA men's team took seventh, the Razorbacks got two more top-10 finishes at the NCAA Cross Country Championships on Monday.

Arkansas' men's team finished fourth and the UA women were 10th at the cross country meet in Stillwater, Okla. Each race had 31 teams with 253 entrants for the men and 256 for the women.

Arkansas' men had five runners Monday who also competed at the indoor meet.

Senior Amon Kemboi, who was 13th in the 5,000 meters Friday and fourth in the 3,000 Saturday, led the Razorbacks' cross country effort by taking 11th and running the hilly, 10,000-meter course in 30:40.2.

"Amon was the glue," Arkansas men's Coach Chris Bucknam said. "He just did a great job of keeping our guys calm. When your best guy is loose and confident, it just bleeds over to the rest of the guys. He was huge for us.

"He went out a little more cautious than he normally would because of all that indoor running, but he finished strong. Next fall I think he's going to be a contender for a national title."

The Razorbacks' 181 points were their lowest score at nationals since 2005 when they finished second to Wisconsin with 105.

Arkansas' five scorers also included Luke Meade (38th), Gilbert Boit (40th), Jacob McLeod (57th) and Emmanuel Cheboson 63rd).

Boit ran the 5,000 and 3,000 indoors, and McLeod ran the 5,000. Razorbacks Matt Young (165th) and Ryan Murphy (207th) also ran at the NCAA indoor meet.

"Our guys did a phenomenal job," Bucknam said. "It's been a crazy few weeks with the SEC and NCAA indoors, and then this cross country meet on top of everything. I'm just super proud of them."

Bucknam said he was appreciative the distance runners were ready to run in two national meets in a three-day span.

"The groups on a team can create their own little worlds with the distance runners, sprinters and hurdles, the field event people," Bucknam said. "But that doesn't happen here.

"Our guys wanted to run indoor track. They knew their points were going to be important at SECs and nationals. They weren't selfish saying, 'Hey, we just want to do cross country.' Instead they said, 'Hey, let's do both.' We have tough guys."

Senior Krissy Gear, who took second in the mile Saturday after running a mile prelim and leg on Arkansas' second-place distance medley relay Friday, led the Razorbacks on Monday by taking 21st and finishing the 6,000-meter course in 20:35.21.

"It's a tribute to Krissy's athletic gifts, but she's also a consummate competitor," Arkansas women's Coach Lance Harter said. "With 700 meters to go, she was in 43rd. So she passed a lot of people."

Arkansas' next three finishers also ran indoors with Logan Morris (64th), Abby Gray (73rd) and Gracie Hyde (104th). Corie Smith was 133rd, Meghan Underwood 187th and Kennedy Thomson 193rd. Thomson also ran indoors.

"I'm elated to finish 10th after we just won a national indoor championship," Harter said. "The kids ran their tails off."

The Razorbacks ran Monday without two of their top cross country runners from last fall -- Lauren Gregory and Tayler Ewert.

Gregory took second in the 3,000 and third in the mile on Saturday, but Harter didn't want to overextend her Monday. Ewert is recovering from a leg injury.

"Somebody told me, 'This might be a 'B' team for you in cross country, but your 'B' team -- because they're so tough -- will beat a lot of 'A' teams,' " Harter said. "But I never in my wildest dreams thought with all the teams that focused strictly on cross country that we could finish in 10th place. We had to beat a lot of good people."

Northern Arizona won the men's title with 60 points, and BYU's Connor Mantz won the individual title. BYU won the women's title, and Alabama's Mercy Chelangat won the individual title.

The NCAA granted fall sport athletes another year of eligilbity because of the coronavirus pandemic, and Bucknam and Harter said all of their seniors are planning to be back next fall.

"We've got a lot of great runners coming back and some great recruits coming in," Harter said. "We should be pretty formidable."