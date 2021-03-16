Virtual event held for state's veterans

The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) invites all Arkansas veterans to register for the Virtual Veterans Experience Action Center (V-VEAC) on April 6-8. The deadline to register is March 25.

This event will offer veterans, their families, caregivers and survivors personalized assistance to access various VA and community-based services and resources, according to a news release.

These services include: VA benefits (file or check status of claims and appeals); VA health care (enrollment, eligibility, schedule appointments); and crisis resources (homelessness, mental health, financial).

Experts from VA, Arkansas Department of Veterans Affairs and Arkansas' veteran community are joining forces to serve participants at this event.

Registered participants will be given the choice of available appointment times. V-VEAC staff will contact participants during the scheduled appointment to provide personalized assistance.

Space is limited. All Arkansas veterans and their families are eligible and must register for this event by March 25 at: https://booknow.appointment-plus.com/ch422seq/

Also, those interested in getting the covid-19 vaccine should contact a local VA facility for further guidance.