Police Beat

2 LR men arrested, held in drug case

Little Rock Police arrested two Little Rock men on distribution of drugs charges Monday afternoon after an FBI Get-Rock Task Force conducted a search warrant on the men's apartment, according to an arrest report.

Officers serving the warrant spoke with Mark Jones, 26, and Dashiel Talley, 29, at an apartment on 4009 W. 17th St. around 2:10 p.m. where marijuana, cocaine, oxycodone, drug paraphernalia and firearms were found in a search.

Both men were taken to the Pulaski County jail where they are each held in lieu of $50,000 bond and charged with felony possession of firearms by certain persons, felony distribution of controlled substances near certain facilities, felony maintaining a drug premises, felony possession of marijuana with purpose, felony possession of cocaine with purpose, felony possession of oxycodone with purpose and felony possession of drug paraphernalia.

Drugs in room lead to arrest at LR hotel

Little Rock Police arrested a man in a hotel Monday after drugs were found in his room, according to an arrest report.

Police responded to the Comfort Suites Hotel on 11 Crossings Court in Little Rock where a manager told authorities she wanted the occupant removed from a room in the building, the report said.

When police entered the room, they found Patrick Robinson, 39, with narcotics in plain view and found various drugs, according to the report.

Robinson was taken to the Pulaski County jail where he has no bail. He is charged with felony possession of fentanyl with purpose, felony possession of pcp with purpose, felony possession of cocaine with purpose, felony possession of marijuana with purpose, felony possession of clonzapam with purpose, felony possession of drug paraphernalia and felony maintaining a drug premises.

Jacksonville man charged in assault

Jacksonville police arrested a man accused of punching another man in the face around 7:30 p.m. Saturday, according to an arrest report.

Brent Aaron Michael Kolen, 29, of Jacksonville was charged with aggravated assault.

Jeffery Reese-Carter told police he was drinking with Kolen when they got into a fight, according to the report. Reese-Carter said Kolen pulled a gun on him and "pistol whipped" him in the head, the report said. Kolen also punched him in the face, Reese-Carter said, so he grabbed a small baseball bat and hit Kolen with it, the report said. Reese-Carter's brother came into the house, pulled Kolen off of him and called police, the report said.

The arresting officer asked Kolen where the pistol was, but Kolen said he didn't have a pistol, according to the report.

Kolen was being held at the Pulaski County jail in lieu of $5,000 bond Tuesday, according to the jail roster.