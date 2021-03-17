70,000 Uber drivers in U.K. now 'workers'

SAN FRANCISCO -- Uber will grant its more than 70,000 U.K. drivers "worker" status, the company announced Tuesday, entitling its gig workforce to the minimum wage and benefits and marking a major departure for a company that has built a business model out of treating drivers as independent contractors.

The announcement was made nearly a month after Britain's Supreme Court ruled that drivers are "workers" from the moment they log on to the app until they log off, and are entitled to protections including holiday pay and a pension, along with the wage floor.

In a regulatory filing from Chief Executive Officer Dara Khosrowshahi, and an accompanying news release, Uber said it would begin treating drivers as workers from today onward. The company would pay workers at least the U.K.'s national living wage from the time they accept a trip request onward, and before expenses, Uber said. Drivers also will receive vacation pay "based on 12.07% of their earnings," paid out every two weeks.

The workers will be automatically enrolled into a pension plan that will include contributions of 3% of a driver's earnings from Uber. This is on top of insurance -- which covers sickness, injury and parental leave -- that has been available since 2018.

In addition, Uber says it will set up a process for drivers to seek compensation for back-dated holiday pay and lost earnings, without the need to go through the employment tribunal where the case started.

Uber has previously eschewed the traditional employer-worker relationship around the world. "Worker" is a unique status in the U.K. that is not the same as an employee but entitles recipients to a wage floor and certain benefits. Uber has faced criticism in the country for its treatment of workers, who are left to rely on the social safety net because the company does not cover what critics see as basic worker costs.

In California, by contrast, Uber worked to defeat provisions in a new law known as AB5 that aimed to grant gig drivers employment and entitle them to the minimum wage. Instead, it worked with other gig companies to pass a ballot initiative known as Proposition 22 that cemented drivers' status as independent contractors, an effort that was ultimately successful.

"This is an important day for drivers in the U.K.," Jamie Heywood, Uber's regional general manager for northern and eastern Europe, said in a statement.

The ruling also has ramifications for the wider gig economy and other firms that use third-party services to employ freelancers. Heywood said he hopes "all other operators will join us in improving the quality of work for these important workers who are an essential part of our everyday lives."

Information for this article was contributed by Faiz Siddiqui of The Washington Post and by Ellen Milligan of Bloomberg News (TNS).