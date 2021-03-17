Arkansas linemen getting an earful

FAYETTEVILLE -- Brad Davis' bass voice boomed across the University of Arkansas practice fields on Tuesday evening, much like any other day this spring.

"Walk his butt outta there!" Davis shouted to a pair of double-teaming offensive linemen. "It's two on one!"

Later, in a full-team period, Davis encouraged: "You did it. That's a hell of a job O-line! Keep fighting!"

Nobody's voice reverberates around the Razorbacks' practice fields with more authority than that of Davis, the second-year offensive line coach. That's a good thing, because Davis is an extension of head Coach Sam Pittman as part of the top-grade offensive line mentoring available to the group.

Davis is on a mission with his charges this spring.

"Coach Davis has been harping, absolutely harping about our physicality, and making sure we're the baddest offensive line in the SEC," senior tackle Dalton Wagner said. "That's his goal and that's what we need to practice like, and that's what we've been practicing like. He pushes us to our absolute limit every day."

Arkansas returns all five of its offensive line starters at a position group that must be better if the Razorbacks are going to move up the standings in the SEC West.

Myron Cunningham and Wagner are back at the tackle spots; Ty Clary and Brady Latham are back at guard; and Ricky Stromberg returns at center. The Arkansas coaching staff is pushing players such as Marcus Henderson, Luke Jones and Ty'Kieast Crawford to give the starters a run for their jobs.

Jones got some work with the top unit at left guard on Tuesday. Crawford made one of his reps in one-on-one work early in practice a highlight reel effort as the 355-pounder crunched 242-pound sophomore Morgan Hanna with a pancake block and then squashed him.

Wagner said the linemen have gotten used to Davis' booming remarks, which can challenge, chastise or uplift.

"There's one thing he said, 'It's never personal. I'm here to push you to be the best you can be. You're playing college football in the SEC West. It's not going to be an easy day. It's never going to be an easy day,' " Wagner said. "At the end of the day, no matter how frustrated you get with it, no matter how hard he gets, you know that he's there because he loves you and he's trying to push you to be your best and he loves this dang university."

Pittman has made no secret he wants bigger, heavier, meaner offensive linemen to compete with the hulking defensive linemen across the SEC.

One of the happiest pieces of information Pittman passed along during his pre-spring video conference dealt with the offensive front.

"I think every one of our scholarship O-linemen but one, I think, are 300 pounds and above," Pittman said happily. "Those were some things that we wanted to get accomplished."

Henderson, a redshirt freshman who spent time at tight end to help bolster that position last season, checked in at 295 pounds on the pre-spring roster. Stromberg, who played in the 270-280 range as a true freshman two years ago, is up to 316. Guys such as sophomore Beaux Limmer, who got three starts at right guard early last season, and redshirt freshman Ray Curry are listed at 300 exactly.

Bigger equals badder for Davis and Pittman.

"That's what it is," Wagner said. "You can't go out there and try to push someone around, especially in this league, when you're 270 pounds, 280 pounds.

"You've got to be 300-plus pounds to do anything productive in this league. Coach Pittman's put a very strong emphasis on that, so has Coach Davis."

Davis had a habit of asking his offensive linemen the same question during the winter.

"Dang near every time we saw Coach Davis, he was always asking, 'Hey, what's your weight at today? What's your weight at today? Not good enough, not good enough. Make sure you're eating, make sure you're eating,' just trying to get guys up," Wagner said. "The O-line, the guys that were under 300, took it to heart and they've done a great job."

The return of Clary and Cunningham was due to the extra year afforded by the NCAA because of the coronavirus pandemic. Clary, a four-year letterman who has 33 career starts, is up to 315 pounds. Cunningham, who started all 10 games at left tackle last season and has 20 starts at Arkansas, is up to 330 in the anchor left tackle position.

The unit has to be able to run effectively in third-and-short scenarios this year and protect the quarterback better, Pittman has said.

The Razorbacks allowed 34 sacks in 2020, tied for the worst in the SEC with Mississippi State, a heavy pass team that played 11 games. Part of the sack total was due to quarterback Feleipe Franks held the ball longer than offensive coordinator Kendal Briles would have preferred rather than throwing some balls away or tucking and running faster.

Having true dual-threat quarterbacks such as KJ Jefferson, Malik Hornsby and Lucas Coley taking snaps should help in that regard, but cutting down on sacks is still a big focus.

"Coach Pittman puts a lot of strain on us to make sure that we really do our job, to protect the quarterback," Wagner said. "We've been making sure that we've been taking sacks really to heart this spring. We're four days in now and we take it to heart.

"Coach Davis doesn't tolerate a single one of them. We make sure we handle it and address it in the room."

The Razorbacks went through spring workout No. 4 in full pads Tuesday. They'll practice again on Thursday in advance of Saturday's scrimmage in front of fans at Reynolds Razorback Stadium.

Safety Joe Foucha said the Razorbacks are getting after it this spring after losing out on the 15 practices last season during the virus crisis.

"We didn't have spring practice, and that kind of hurt us because we were in a transition with coaches," Foucha said. "We didn't get to know our coaches as much and had to go home.

"I feel like this spring is going to help us a whole bunch because we're breaking bad habits, we're picking up tendencies of defense, we're learning each other's jobs. We have more time and we're taking advantage of it.

"We're trying to get ahead of every team in the SEC, so that's going to be big for us having this spring. We're treating it the right way and going about it the right way."