Arkansas spring game to be streamed April 17

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas' Red-White spring football game is scheduled to begin at 2 p.m. on April 17 at Reynolds Razorback Stadium.

The scrimmage will be streamed on SEC Network-Plus, it was announced Wednesday. With the exception of Alabama, whose spring game will be shown on ESPN, the spring games for SEC programs will only be available via an Internet stream this year.

Games have traditionally been shown on ESPN-affiliated networks for the past several years.

This year's spring game will be the first for second-year Arkansas football coach Sam Pittman. Last year's spring practices were canceled due to the outbreak of covid-19.

The Razorbacks have had just one other spring game on campus in the past four years. The 2017 spring game was canceled due to thunderstorms in Fayetteville, and the 2018 spring game was played in Little Rock due to construction at Reynolds Razorback Stadium.

Arkansas began spring practice last week. The spring game serves as the team's 15th and final practice of the spring season.