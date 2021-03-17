Bentonville School Board says keep masks up through May

BENTONVILLE -- The School Board voted Tuesday to continue requiring employees and students to wear masks at school through the end of this school year.

The mask policy will remain until the school year ends May 27, regardless of whether Gov. Asa Hutchinson lifts the state mask mandate before that time.

The board voted 6-1 to adopt the Safe School Continuation Plan, a set of updated recommendations from the School District's Reopening Task Force, which formed last summer as schools prepared to open in the midst of the covid-19 pandemic.

The task force -- made up of medical professionals, district employees and other community members -- decided during a meeting last week to recommend the board maintain the mask policy through the 2020-21 school year.

Brent Leas was the only board member who voted against the recommendations. He expressed frustration with masks in general and said he wants kids to be able to return to a semblance of normalcy. He also passed around to fellow board members information he said showed masks aren't effective.

"It's just not fair to what we've done to our kids, in this approach to things, and I'm just perplexed as to why the medical profession has kind of went along with some of this," Leas said. "It's really baffling to me, when they know that we have an immune system, we have the ability to fend off a lot of this stuff."

Jennifer Faddis, another board member, acknowledged there are some different opinions on the efficacy of masks, but said the "overwhelming majority" of medical professionals support the kind of guidelines the district's task force presented.

Eric White, board president, said board members received 686 emails from the community about the mask requirement, with two-thirds saying they supported keeping it.

Four people, all parents, used time allotted for public comment during Tuesday's meeting to speak about masks. Each said they would like to see the mask policy lifted.

Hutchinson last month lifted almost all of the Department of Health's directives aimed at slowing the spread of the coronavirus but kept the mask mandate until at least March 31.

The board unanimously approved a few other proposals Tuesday, including a 2.5% salary increase across all salary schedules for the 2021-22 school year.

The raise will add about $3.65 million to next year's budget. The district's minimum salary for a teacher will increase from $46,633 this year to $47,799 next year.

The state's minimum salary for public school teachers this school year is $33,800. That's scheduled to increase to $34,900 for the 2021-22 year.

Deputy Superintendent Janet Schwanhausser said a 1% raise next year was already included in the district's long-range financial plan, but officials enhanced the raise to 2.5% because of higher-than-expected property values and a refinancing of bonds that resulted in a lower debt payment. All together it resulted in an additional $3.45 million available for personnel costs in 2021-22, according to Schwanhausser.

Most licensed and classified employees also will get an annual salary step increase of about 1.3%, bringing their raise for the year to 3.8%. Some employees are frozen on the salary schedule and won't get a step raise, Schwanhausser said.

The board also approved two new administrative positions for 2021-22: director of fine arts and executive director of special education, at a combined cost of $254,122 for the year.

The district serves about 7,000 students in grades 5-12 in visual and performing arts programs. The fine arts director will oversee the performance outcomes of the K-12 visual and performing arts programs as well as serve as the liaison between the fine arts community and local, regional, and state fine arts organizations, according to Tanya Sharp, chief operating officer.

The board also approved two facility-related expenditures. The district will spend $226,859 to replace the bleachers in both the competition and auxiliary gymnasiums at Bentonville High School. It also will spend $314,722 on a video board to be installed at West High School's Wolverine Stadium. Both projects are expected to be completed this summer.