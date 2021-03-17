Sections
Biden backs Cuomo exit if case true

by The Associated Press | Today at 4:49 a.m.
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo removes his mask during a visit to a COVID-19 vaccination site, Monday, March 15, 2021, at the State University of New York in Old Westbury. The site is scheduled to open on Friday. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, Pool)

NEW YORK -- The pressure against New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo over sexual harassment allegations reached the White House on Tuesday, with President Joe Biden saying Cuomo should resign if the state attorney general's investigation confirms the claims against him.

Speaking in an interview with ABC News that is scheduled to air today, Biden said "yes" when asked by anchor George Stephanopoulos if Cuomo should step down if the investigation confirms the claims of the women, adding, "I think he'd probably end up being prosecuted, too."

"It takes a lot of courage to come forward so the presumption is it should be taken seriously," Biden said. "And it should be investigated, and that's what's underway now."

Cuomo is facing allegations that he sexually harassed or behaved inappropriately toward multiple women, including several former staff members. The former staff members have accused Cuomo of workplace harassment, including demeaning them with pet nicknames or making objectifying remarks about their appearance, subjecting them to unwanted kisses and touches, or asking them about their sex lives.

Cuomo also faces an allegation that he groped a female staff member under her shirt after summoning her to the Governor's Mansion in Albany late last year. He has denied touching any women inappropriately.

The three-term governor has rejected calls for his resignation from fellow Democrats, including New York's two U.S. senators, Chuck Schumer and Kirsten Gillibrand, and has asked New Yorkers to await the results of an investigation headed by state Attorney General Letitia James.

