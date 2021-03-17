Bill to scrap judicial panel dies in subcommittee

A legislative panel Tuesday balked at a bill that would ax the state law that created the Arkansas Judicial Discipline and Disability Commission and move the commission's appropriation of $720,707 and six positions to under the state Supreme Court.

Senate Bill 390 by Sen. Bob Ballinger, R-Ozark, died in the Joint Budget Committee's personnel subcommittee because no subcommittee members made a motion to recommend the bill's approval.

"We are just basically moving that from a separate entity over to ... the only branch of government that has the authority to exercise judicial powers, which is our Supreme Court," Ballinger said.

But the commission's executive director, David Sachar, said this bill should either be studied by lawmakers between legislative sessions or lawmakers should trust "the senator, us and the Supreme Court to get together and try to work something out" to prepare for the possibility that the Supreme Court declares the commission unconstitutional.

Ballinger said he expects the Legislature to meet in a special session this fall to redraw congressional district boundaries, and lawmakers should be ready to address the judicial disciplinary commission matter.

"I will be filing an appropriation to deal with this at that time, so my hope is the court and the judicial discipline commission will get together and they"ll work it out and have everything put together by the fall," he said.

Earlier in the meeting, Ballinger told lawmakers that a constituent sent him a link to a Feb. 11 opinion about the commission expressed by state Supreme Court Justice Shawn Womack when the court appointed two judges to the commission.

Womack wrote that the commission "should be dissolved immediately and replaced with a constitutionally sound process for addressing ethical violations by judges and judicial candidates."

Amendment 66 created the commission under the judicial powers of the state, Womack said. Voters approved Amendment 66 in 1988.

Amendment 80 of the Arkansas Constitution vested the judicial power solely and exclusively in the state's judicial department, which it defines as a Supreme Court and other courts established by the constitution, Womack said. Voters approved Amendment 80 in 2000.

Because Amendment 66 purports to exercise judicial power in the form of the commission, it is irreconcilably in conflict with Amendment 80, he said. In addition, Amendment 66 was repealed upon the effective date of Amendment 80, Womack said.

"This conflict and repeal make it necessary for this court to dissolve the Commission and suspend all further actions, activities, and spending of the commission," wrote Womack, who is a former Republican state senator from Mountain Home.

He said the General Assembly should immediately terminate all funding of the commission and its activities, and designate that appropriation for use by a new and lawful entity to be created by the court. Womack also said the court should begin the process of creating a constitutionally valid entity to replace the commission.

But Sachar said there has been no Supreme Court order overturning Amendment 66.

"There was one opinion of one justice in a per curiam," he said.

"As it stands today, you have a constitutional office that this bill endeavors to dissolve, which it could not do any more than it would with the attorney general's office, so it is not ripe," Sachar said.

"While I agree with the senator wholeheartedly that there are discussions that need to be made for what happens if [Amendment 66 is overturned], I also believe that nothing has happened yet," he said.

Sachar said the commission practically operates under the power of the state Supreme Court, which makes the commission's rules.

"All of our appeals have to go to [the Supreme Court justices]. We cannot institute certain punishments without their approval, even when they're agreed to by both parties. In fact, the Supreme Court is the only body outside that runs us," he said.

Ballinger, who said he had no ax to grind with the commission, said "essentially, what we have is a commission that is acting outside the constitutional bound authority, which would be an illegal exaction, so a litigious attorney has the ability to file a lawsuit that I think would eventually find a very fertile place in the Arkansas Supreme Court."

Sen. Jim Hendren, an independent from Sulphur Springs, questioned whether the Supreme Court would decide on disciplining its own members under Ballinger's bill.

Ballinger said, "ultimately, yes, so if they are smart and don't want to see a big rebellion, they'll create something that is independent, but ultimately that answer will be whatever the Supreme Court decides it is going to do.

"I definitely see where that is not an easy thing to do. I am not even saying that that's great policy, but that's what the people of Arkansas did when they amended their constitution," he said. "That's what the constitution requires, so unless we want to amend the constitution, then I think that we have an obligation to trust the judiciary to set up the system that would be fair and balanced and could hold them accountable."

Hendren pressed Ballinger further.

"So for 20 years it has not been a problem, but now because of Justice Womack's decision, we are going to scrap the whole commission?"

Ballinger said the matter "has not been appealed to the Supreme Court, at least not recently under this court. But if it does, the commission is going to be overturned," he said.

Sachar said the best practice is for any judicial conduct commission to be independent.

"If it is unconstitutional, it is unconstitutional, but that's a discussion we need to have to find out," he said. "It is certainly not something where this body should dissolve the constitutional office ... without us having us some time to try to work that out."