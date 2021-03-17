Budget chief to head state benefits unit

The state's budget director, Jake Bleed, will become the director of the state's Employee Benefits Division after the end of this year's regular legislative session.

State Department of Transformation and Shared Services Secretary Amy Fecher announced Bleed's appointment Monday afternoon.

The state's Employee Benefits Division oversees the health and life insurance plans for state and public school employees, and is part of the department of transformation. The division serves more than 158,000 members.

"I am thankful to the State and Public School Life and Health Insurance Board for their tireless work to bring forward experienced and knowledgeable candidates," Fecher said in a news release.

"Jake brings a wealth of experience working in state government and knows how to manage a tight budget," she said. "These skills will be important as we improve our fiscal situation and safeguard the long-term viability of our plans."

Bleed, who is a licensed attorney, has served as budget director at the state Department of Finance and Administration since April 2019. He previously served a stint as director of fiscal and agency operations in Gov. Asa Hutchinson's office and in various roles at the finance department. He has worked in state government for more than a decade and is a former reporter and editorial writer at the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.

He will be paid $136,111 a year as the Employee Benefits Division's director, transformation department spokeswoman Alex Johnston said Monday. As the state's budget director, his salary is $123,737 a year, according to the Arkansas Transparency website.

In mid-November, the division's previous permanent director, Chris Howlett, tendered his resignation, effective Jan. 20, after serving in the post since May 2016. Howlett didn't give a reason for resigning, Johnston said at that time.

"EBD is a great asset for the state and for our public schools, and we've got to keep it that way," Bleed said in the news release issued by the Transformation Department. "I look forward to working with all involved to keep EBD financially sound, both now and in the future."

A legislative panel Thursday authorized a search for a consultant to help develop and implement a strategic plan and legislative framework for the insurance plans, which have a projected shortfall of about $22 million this fiscal year.