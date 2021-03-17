Clinic set to offer free vaccinations

Free covid-19 vaccinations will be available without appointments Friday at the Excel Center, an adult high school in southwest Little Rock.

The clinic will be from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on the Excel Center campus at 7500 Scott Hamilton Drive.

Participants should present ID badges, pay stubs or letters from their employers and an Arkansas driver's license or state identification to provide proof of their Phase 1-A, 1-B or 1-C status. Participants will be asked to remain on-site for 15 minutes after receiving the vaccination for observation.

A second shot will be available at the same site on April 9, according to a news release.

The clinic is the result of a partnership between Baptist Health system, the Arkansas Foundation for Medical Care, Rock Region Metro and Goodwill Industries of Arkansas, which runs the high school.

The center is served by Rock Region Metro's Route 23 Baseline/Southwest bus route.