10th-inning swing ends 19-game run

FAYETTEVILLE -- Liberty pinch-hitter Denay Griffin crushed an 0-2 pitch over the left-field fence in the top of the 10th inning Tuesday, accounting for all of the game's runs in a 2-0 upset of the University of Arkansas at Bogle Park.

The blast ended the No. 17 Razorbacks' program-best 19-game winning streak.

"I think it was just an absolute battle out there tonight, an old-fashioned pitchers' duel," Razorbacks Coach Courtney Deifel said. "I think we had a lot of chances, but we couldn't get a timely hit, and it just didn't fall our way tonight."

Mary Haff, who leads the country with 13 wins this season, pitched the entire game for Arkansas, her longest outing of the year. She allowed 6 hits and struck out 9 while throwing 89 strikes in 118 total pitches.

"I think Mary was excellent tonight, one of the best games she has thrown as a Razorback," Deifel said. "It's just tough that it came down to one pitch. But it still doesn't take away from the game that Mary threw.

"We have to tip our hat to Liberty and their pitcher, because she threw an excellent game as well."

Flames sophomore Emily Kirby handled all 10 innings as well, throwing 162 pitches, scattering 5 hits and shutting out an offense that has hit 53 home runs and came in averaging 7 runs scored per game.

"She was mixing speeds, and she had some really good break on her ball," Deifel said. "We were having a tough time squaring the ball up, and she had us missing all night. She was tough."

Caroline Hudson appeared to give the Flames a one-run lead with a solo home run to lead off the second inning, but Razorbacks left fielder Ryan Jackson elevated to reach over the wall to pull the ball back into play for the out.

Arkansas (20-3) threatened in the bottom half of the inning as Linnie Malkin and Aly Manzo singled to begin the frame, but Kirby got Jackson to foul out, then recorded a pair of strikeouts to retire the side.

"Liberty is a very tough team, and that's what we knew we were getting when we scheduled them," Deifel said. "So, we knew we would get an absolute battle tonight, and that's what they gave us."

The Razorbacks got two hits again in the sixth inning, but again stranded both runners.

"I don't think it was the fact that we weren't focused or locked in, that's just softball," Deifel said. "It doesn't always go the way you want it to. We just got to get back to work, learn from it, and figure out how to get better."

Hudson began the Liberty 10th with a single. After a successful sacrifice bunt, Griffin stepped to the plate to hit her first home run of the year for the Flames (18-9).

Danielle Gibson reached on an error to lead off the Arkansas 10th, but Kirby retired the next three batters in order to secure the victory.

Arkansas will have its SEC home opener at 6 p.m. Friday against Ole Miss in the first of a three-game series.