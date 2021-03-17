Marriage Licenses

Lakesha Reed, 40, and Anthony Richardson, 43, both of North Little Rock.

Sunny Smith, 28, and Jazz Scott, 32, both of Benton.

Brett Cole, 25, and Trinity Adams, 19, both of Sherwood.

Chance Crain, 25, and Kelley Hall, 25, both of Little Rock.

Chad Glover, 33, and Stephanie Maokhamphiou, 27, both of Austin.

Kim Trice, 34, of Little Rock, and Chrishawn Wells, 32, of North Little Rock.

Kenneth Hall, 25, and Sandy Martinez, 26, both of Little Rock.

Coryn Rodgers, 28, and Eric Collins, 30, both of Maumelle.

Amanda Mathis, 43, and Robert Mathis, 45, both of Jacksonville.

Oscar Ramos Bonilla, 25, of Mabelvale, and Marta Canales Velasquez, 42, of Uniondale, N.Y.

Oscar Navarro Valenzuela, 39, and Rosa Valadez Munoz, 43, both of Benton.

Brisa Cano Sanchez, 20, and Diego Bautista Mendez, 20, both of Ash Flat.

Brittney Hubbird, 24, of Keo, and Justin Maddox, 23, of Sherwood.

Divorces

FILED

21-708 Sarah Wilson v. Calvin Wilson.

21-712 Leonard O'Neal v. Tanisha O'Neal.

21-713 Christina Walker v. Richard Walker.

21-711 Ronnie Marshall v. Sharon Marshall.

21-714 Ciara Talley v. Timothy Talley.

21-716 Mica Davis v. Michael Davis.

21-721 Shakawanna Hadley v. Jermaine Hadley.

21-723 Tamika Stephens v. Johnny Stephens.

21-724 Kimbelry Johnson v. Shelrese Lord Mbaye.

21-725 Keoyana Logan v. Carlton Logan, Sr.

21-726 Jason Macom v. Alisha Macom.

GRANTED

20-255 Gerardo Marin v. Noemy Marin.

20-3552 Jeromie Owens v. Regina Owens.

21-281 Tiffany Farmer v. Mitchell Farmer.

21-384 Brent Eubanks v. Amanda Eubanks.