February puts shoppers on ice

Shoppers tightened their wallets in February as severe weather gripped large areas of the country, leading to a larger-than-expected 3% drop in retail sales, federal data shows.

The decline takes place after retail sales soared in January as people spent $600 stimulus checks sent at the end of last year. In fact, the Commerce Department revised its January number upward to 7.6% from its previously reported rise of 5.3%.

February's drop was sharper than some economists had expected, but the $561.7 billion in retail spending was still higher than a year before, when the pandemic began to squeeze the economy.

"After January's strong showing, we expected some payback in the form of lower figures in February by comparison," National Retail Federation chief economist Jack Kleinhenz said in a release. "Despite that, it's hard to see this as a setback when you consider how large the year-over-year gains are and that sales are well above pre-pandemic levels."

Analysts at JPMorgan Chase had expected retail sales to dip in February after icy weather in Texas knocked out power and forced some stores to close temporarily. The bank said credit and debit card spending fell sharply after the storm in Texas, as well as nearby states, such as Arkansas and Mississippi.

The Internal Revenue Service also delayed when the agency would start accepting tax returns, which pushed back the release of refunds for consumers. Nearly 7 million tax filers are in limbo this tax season, waiting for their returns to be processed, because of the agency's struggle to keep up with stimulus check distribution and changes to the tax code from the coronavirus relief packages.

The retail industry has had a tumultuous year, with many brands still struggling to make up for temporary store closures early in the pandemic. And though big-box chains like Target, Walmart and Home Depot have brought in record profits in recent months, many smaller retailers continue to grapple with depressed demand.

This month's retail sales numbers are expected to rise again as many Americans get $1,400 direct payments, part of a $1.9 trillion covid-19 relief package that was signed into law last week.

"With healthier and warmer days nearing, and generous stimulus checks on their way, consumers are poised to shake off the winter chills," wrote economists at Oxford Economics.

Wider distribution of vaccines also is expected to boost economic growth in the second half of this year as people become less fearful of catching the virus. There are already signs of that happening: Employers added a robust 379,000 jobs in February, helped by a sharp increase of hiring at restaurants and bars, suggesting that Americans are going out again as states relax restrictions.

But the Commerce Department said Tuesday that Americans cut spending at nearly all types of stores in February. Spending at food and beverage stores remained flat, while clothing sales slid nearly 2.8% from the previous month. Some of the largest declines were at general merchandise stores and online retailers, where sales dropped nearly 5.4%, and for motor vehicle and parts dealers, which fell 4.2%.

The only place where sales rose last month were gas stations, up 3.6% in February.

"The consumer is back with lots of support, despite a setback in February," Diane Swonk, chief economist at Grant Thornton, wrote in a research note. "Revisions to January suggest that more of the initial stimulus was spent than we initially thought. Another round of stimulus checks looks like it is helping to spread spending from goods back into services -- notably travel -- in March."

Tuesday's retail sales report covers about a third of overall consumer spending. It doesn't include haircuts, hotel stays and other services, which have been badly hurt by the pandemic.

Information for this article was contributed by Joseph Pisani of The Associated Press; by Hannah Denham and Abha Bhattarai of The Washington Post; and by Sapna Maheshwari of The New York Times.