Former gubernatorial candidate Jan Morgan launches U.S. Senate bid

Three years after unsuccessfully challenging Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson in the Republican gubernatorial primary, Garland County gun range co-owner Jan Morgan is attempting to unseat U.S. Sen. John Boozman of Rogers.

The former Texarkana television newscaster's campaign website went live Wednesday morning.

When she ran in 2018, Morgan captured 30.4% of the vote.

Boozman, first elected to the U.S. House in 2001, unseated U.S. Sen. Blanche Lincoln in 2010; he was reelected in 2016.

Former President Donald Trump recently endorsed Boozman for a third term in the Senate.