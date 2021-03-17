Germans nab suspect in Gambia crimes

BERLIN -- A former driver for a special armed unit under Gambia's former dictator was arrested Tuesday in Germany on accusations of involvement in the killings of a journalist and another dissident in the West African nation, prosecutors said.

The man, identified only as Bai L. in line with German privacy rules, was arrested in Hannover and his apartment was searched, federal prosecutors said. He is suspected of crimes against humanity, murder and attempted murder.

Prosecutors say that the suspect was a driver for a unit known as the "patrol team," or "Junglers," from December 2003 until December 2006. According to Human Rights Watch, the unit -- drawn from the State Guards, who played a key role in protecting then-President Yahya Jammeh -- was implicated in serious human-rights violations including torture, sexual violence, enforced disappearances and killings.

German prosecutors say the suspect was involved in three "liquidation" operations -- the first in December 2003, when he was accused of driving other members of the unit to the shooting of a lawyer in the capital, Banjul. The lawyer was wounded but survived.

A year later, prosecutors say, members of the unit stopped a dissident journalist's car in the town of Kanifing with help from Bai L. and fatally shot him. And, probably in 2006, according to authorities, he drove gunmen who killed an opponent of the president near Banjul airport.

Indicted war-crimes suspect detained

THE HAGUE, Netherlands -- Belgian authorities have arrested a Kosovo war-crimes suspect indicted by prosecutors at a special court in The Hague, the court announced Tuesday.

The special Kosovo court said that Pjeter Shala was arrested Tuesday in Belgium "pursuant to an arrest warrant and confirmed indictment related to war crimes" issued by a pretrial judge.

The court did not immediately release any more details about Shala or the allegations against him. He is to be held in Belgium ahead of his likely transfer to the court's detention facility in The Hague.

The court is investigating war crimes and crimes against humanity linked to Kosovo's 1998-1999 war for independence.

It has indicted suspects including former Kosovo President Hashim Thaci on charges of murder, torture and persecution linked to the conflict. Thaci denies the charges.

The court and a prosecutor's office were established after a 2011 report by the Council of Europe, a human-rights body, that included allegations that Kosovo Liberation Army fighters trafficked human organs taken from prisoners and killed Serbs and fellow ethnic Albanians.

Raiders kill 58 Niger villagers, burn food

NIAMEY, Niger -- Gunmen on motorcycles attacked civilians returning from market day in a volatile corner of Niger, leaving at least 58 people dead and then burning granaries to the ground, the government said Tuesday.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for Monday's massacres, though extremists belonging to the Islamic State in the Greater Sahara group are known to be active in the Tillaberi region where the villages were attacked.

The victims were returning home from a large livestock market in Banibangou, near Niger's troubled border with Mali. The attackers also destroyed nearby granaries that held valuable food stores.

The announcement was read on Niger state television Tuesday evening by government spokesman Abdourahmane Zakaria, who declared three days of national mourning for the victims.

Monday's attacks underscore the security challenges facing Niger's new president, Mohamed Bazoum, who won the election in late February to succeed outgoing leader Mahamadou Issoufou.

Attackers target Afghan university bus

KABUL, Afghanistan -- Gunmen opened fire Tuesday at a minibus belonging to a university in northern Afghanistan, killing at least two people and wounding six, a provincial official said.

Jawed Basharat, spokesman for the police chief in Baghlan province, said a student and the driver of the minibus were killed in the attack, which took place on the outskirts of Puli Khomri, the provincial capital. The wounded were all university lecturers.

The bus was carrying students and teachers from the agriculture department and was traveling to the university, Basharat said. No one immediately claimed responsibility for the attack but Zabihullah Mujahid, a Taliban spokesman, said the militant group was not involved in it.

Afghanistan is experiencing a nationwide spike in bombings, targeted killings and other violence as peace negotiations in Qatar between the Taliban and the Afghan government continue to face an impasse.

-- Compiled by Democrat-Gazette staff from wire reports