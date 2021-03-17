Little Rock couple donates toward project honoring Black attorney Scipio A. Jones

Rush and Linda Harding of Little Rock have donated $25,000 to honor Scipio A. Jones, the child of a slave who became one of Little Rock's most prominent attorneys in the first half of the 20th century, Philander Smith College announced Wednesday.

The money goes to the cost of a commissioned portrait of Jones by Arkansas artist Wade Hampton. Jones' portrait will be displayed in the Little Rock post office that bears his name.

The Hardings’ financial contribution is the lead gift to fund the project, which is estimated to cost $50,000, according to the announcement Wednesday by Philander Smith College.

Rush Harding is a former member of Philander Smith College’s Board of Trustees. In 2018, he received an honorary doctorate of humane letters from the college in recognition of his service and financial contributions.

“Dr. Rush and Linda Harding have been staunch supporters of Philander Smith College for a very long time,” said Roderick L. Smothers, president of Philander Smith College, in a statement Wednesday. “Their latest act of generosity to ensure that a portrait of our alumnus, Scipio A. Jones, is placed in the post office that bears his name is just another example of how they continually seek ways to lift up Philanderians and our institution.”

Then-President Donald Trump signed legislation in December 2020 allowing the Scipio A. Jones post office at 1700 Main St. in the SoMa district of Little Rock to “accept and display” a portrait of its namesake.

John Gill, a Little Rock attorney pushed for the painting and helped to raise money. U.S. Rep. French Hill, R-Ark., introduced the legislation.

The painting will acknowledge Jones as a role model “for Arkansans, generally, and those seeking a career in the law, specifically,” Hill said in a December 2020 Arkansas Democrat-Gazette article about the federal legislation.

Jones, born to a slave in Dallas County in 1863, moved in the 1880s to the Little Rock area where he studied at the institutions that are now known as Philander Smith College and Shorter College.

After legal apprenticeships, Jones was admitted to the practice of law in Pulaski County in 1889. Admission to the U.S. Supreme Court bar followed in 1905.

During his half-century career, Jones repeatedly challenged injustices in the post-Reconstruction South.

Over the years, he developed a national reputation.

“He was one of the most well-known African-American attorneys in the country, so he was a huge deal in his lifetime,” said Brian Mitchell, a history professor at the University of Arkansas at Little Rock, in the December 2020 Democrat-Gazette article.

After the 1919 Elaine Massacre, Jones defended 12 Black men who had been charged with murder and summarily condemned by all-white juries.

With his clients facing execution or lengthy prison sentences, he fought their convictions, in both state and federal courts. By Jan. 14, 1925, all 12 defendants had been released, according to the Central Arkansas Library System Encyclopedia of Arkansas.

Information for this article was contributed by Frank E. Lockwood of the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.