Higher Learning Commission continues Arkansas Tech's full accreditation

Arkansas Tech University has received notice from the Higher Learning Commission that the school's accreditation is reaffirmed for another 10 years.

The notification continues Arkansas Tech’s accreditation as a four-year, degree-granting institution of higher learning. Arkansas Tech first attained accreditation in 1951 and it has maintained that status since then.

The next comprehensive Higher Learning Commission review of Arkansas Tech is scheduled for the 2030-31 academic year.

Accreditation, a comprehensive process in which an outside panel reviews every facet of a university, means the higher education institution has met acceptable levels of quality.

For students, accreditation allows graduates to take certification exams. Accreditation also makes it easier to transfer credits to another institution or to be eligible for unconditional admission to a graduate school, a law school or a medical school, and it provides the basis to determine eligibility for federal student loan assistance, among other things.

Employers use accreditation to help determine the validity of degree or certificate programs and whether a graduate is qualified.

The Higher Learning Commission is one of six regional institutional accreditors in the United States. It accredits degree-granting post-secondary educational institutions in the north-central region, which includes 19 states: Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, New Mexico, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Dakota, West Virginia, Wisconsin and Wyoming.

Arkansas Tech University has an overall enrollment of 10,866 students — 10,137 undergraduate students and 729 graduate students. A total of 8,892 students are at the main campus in Russellville, while another 1,974 are through the Ozark campus. Those figures include concurrent students.

The university's Ozark campus focuses on career and technical education. In addition, the university is involved with the Arkansas Tech Career Center, which serves nearly 1,000 high school students from 18 school districts at regional locations in Russellville, Clarksville, Danville, Ozark and Paris.