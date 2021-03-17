Honorable mention for Moody

FAYETTEVILLE -- University of Arkansas guard Moses Moody, a 6-6 freshman from Little Rock, was announced as an Associated Press honorable mention All-American on Tuesday.

Moody, a first-team All-SEC pick by the conference media and coaches, was among 67 players to receive votes for All-American honors from a 63-person panel who votes on the AP top 25 poll.

"That's good to be recognized ... that's pretty cool," said Moody, who is averaging 17.4 points and 5.9 rebounds going into Friday's NCAA Tournament game against Colgate. "But when it comes down to it, I'm here for the confetti. I'm trying to get those team victories."

Moody is the 32nd Razorback to receive All-American recognition from the AP, but the first freshman.

"His game has evolved because he's worked hard, he's put in the time," Arkansas Coach Eric Musselman said of Moody's steady improvement this season. "After every meal, pregame meal, postgame meal, every time the film's going and I look out at the audience of our players, there's one guy whose eyeballs I always see.

"Those two eyeballs never move off that screen, and it's Moses. And when we finish a meal, the last guy out is Moses when film is being played."

Oklahoma senior guard Austin Reaves, who is from Newark, also was an honorable mention All-American. He's averaging 17.7 points and 5.7 rebounds.

Moody and Reaves also were announced Tuesday as All-District players by the U.S. Basketball Writers Association.

Williams ready

Arkansas 6-10 forward Jaylin Williams, a freshman from Fort Smith, will be available to play against Colgate after missing the last four games for an undisclosed reason.

Williams has become a key part of the playing rotation and gives the Razorbacks a physical presence inside.

"Jaylin's definitely going to be a critical piece," Arkansas guard Moses Moody said. "I feel like he's been putting in a lot of work and just making sure he's ready for the moment."

Williams is averaging 3.9 points and 4.6 rebounds on the season, but in his last two games he had 13 points and 8 rebounds against Alabama, and 8 points, 6 rebounds and 4 blocked shots against LSU.

"He looked like he didn't miss a step," Moody said of how Williams has been practicing. "He was on the rim, running the floor, doing all the moves that we're used to.

"So I feel like he's back the same way he left. He's a hooper. When you have the game taken away from you for that long, you'll do anything just to get back in that position.

"He's got an opportunity to play again, so I know he's going to be excited."

In the bubble

Because of coronavirus safety protocols, the NCAA is requiring coaches and players to stay in their hotel rooms unless they're at practice or having a team meal.

"There's boredom," Arkansas Coach Eric Musselman said with a laugh when asked about life in the bubble. "I'd rather not comment any more than just the fact we're in our rooms and we're at practice for an hour and a half, and we're back in our rooms.

"Then we go to the meeting room and we eat, and then we're asked to leave the meeting room after a short time frame. Normally as a staff we sit in the meeting room, sometimes an hour before practice, and we sit after. We're in our rooms individually instead of discussing stuff as a staff."

Musselman said the team hotel also has slow wireless internet.

"I know a lot of people know that I like to tweet," Musselman said. "If I'm not up to my normal Twitter game, it's because the internet's very slow.

"So I'll just kind of leave it at that on the bubble experience. It's a true bubble, I can tell you that."

Razorbacks freshman guard Moses Moody sounded as if he's handling being in the bubble a little better than Musselman.

"It's not really that bad," he said. "We played a lot last week [two games in the SEC Tournament on Friday night and Saturday], so I've been a little sore and all that anyways.

"I've just been chilling in my room, watching TV and watching movies until it's time to do something."

Moody said he's also getting in conditioning work in his room.

"Now that I've gotten this little break since the last tournament, I'm back to doing my pushups," he said. "It's not that different for me. I don't do much on a regular day anyway."