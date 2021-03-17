Judge to gauge jurors on Floyd payout

MINNEAPOLIS -- The judge overseeing the criminal trial in George Floyd's death plans to reinterview several jurors already seated in the case today to determine whether news of the city's $27 million settlement with Floyd's family has compromised their ability to be impartial toward Derek Chauvin, a former Minneapolis police officer charged in his death.

Hennepin County District Judge Peter Cahill said he would question seven of the nine jurors seated in the case through videoconferences today as he considers requests from Chauvin's attorney to delay the case and reconsider a change-of-venue motion because of publicity related to the settlement.

The seven jurors being recalled were seated last week before the Minneapolis City Council voted unanimously to settle the wrongful-death lawsuit filed by Floyd's family.

Eric Nelson, Chauvin's attorney, said Monday that he was "gravely concerned" that the settlement announcement had tainted the jury pool, including those already seated. He repeatedly has questioned the "suspicious timing" of the agreement and said it had made it impossible for his client to receive a fair trial.

On Tuesday, Nelson read into the court record details from a Washington Post story published Friday in which an unnamed Minneapolis official said the city had been concerned that the announcement could affect the trial.

The official, who spoke on the condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak publicly, said the city consulted with Hennepin County Chief District Judge Toddrick Barnette, who told the city that it could proceed. Barnette has not responded to a request for comment.

Cahill told Nelson that the city official had not made "an accurate statement," though he added the caveat that he was not speaking for Barnette.

"The bottom line is this is a federal lawsuit. This court was not involved. And as I recall in my discussions with Judge Barnette, the answer was, 'We can't tell you what to do,'" Cahill said. "And I think he expressed the concern that we have about doing such a thing in the middle of jury selection. So there is no approval by this court. We had no authority to approve any release at this time."

"The city is trying to dump their responsibility back in the court where it does not belong," Cahill added.

Cahill has called the settlement announcement "concerning" and described defense complaints about the prejudicial impact on the jury as "legitimate." But he indicated Tuesday that he would not rule on the defense requests to delay or move the trial out of Minneapolis until after he had reinterviewed the jurors to determine whether they had been compromised.

Cahill told the attorneys that he expected to interview jurors for about five minutes apiece and did not think it was necessary to ask them to return to the Hennepin County Government Center, where the trial is being held. While no attorneys raised immediate objections, the prosecution and the defense have raised concerns in the past about talking to jurors on video, saying it the virtual questioning made it harder to judge a person's honesty.

The judge indicated that the jurors will be under oath and that only he will question them. While parties in the case will be allowed on the call, only audio, not video, will be broadcast to the public, to preserve the jurors' anonymity.

Cahill's decision is a tentative win for prosecutors, who had asked the judge to "take a step back [and] look at the actual effect" of the news of the settlement before making a decision on trial timing and venue.

Chauvin, the white police officer filmed with his knee on Floyd's neck for more than nine minutes on May 25, faces charges of second- and third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter in the Black man's death, which occurred during a police investigation. Three other officers charged in the case -- Alexander Kueng, Thomas Lane and Tou Thao -- are set to be tried separately in August.

Information for this article was contributed by Steve Karnowski and Amy Forliti of The Associated Press.