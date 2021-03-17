Light fixes to shut I-40 bridge lanes

Electrical maintenance on the lighting fixtures on the Interstate 40 bridge over the Mississippi River at West Memphis will require nighttime lane closings that begin today, according to the Arkansas Department of Transportation.

Contractor Koontz Electric will require the eastbound middle and outside lanes to be closed from 8 p.m. today to 6 a.m. Thursday, weather permitting.

The westbound middle and outside lanes will be closed during the same hours beginning Thursday and Friday nights, also weather permitting.

Signs, barrels and arrow panels will control traffic, the department said.