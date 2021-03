A woman who was reportedly shot in an overnight shooting has died, Little Rock police said Wednesday.

Officers were notified by UAMS personnel of a shooting victim at their location around 2:10 a.m.

Officers responded and located Tera'Lynn Cantrell, 30, of Little Rock, suffering from an apparent gunshot wound, according to an incident report from Little Rock police.

She later died from her injuries, police said.

There is no suspect at this time, police said. The investigation is ongoing.