LR airport's chief notes recent rise in passenger traffic

Passenger traffic at the state's largest airport has exceeded 50% of pre-pandemic levels for the first time, its top executive said Tuesday.

Bryan Malinowski, executive director at Bill and Hillary Clinton National Airport/Adams Field, said passenger boardings reached 52% in recent days, a percentage that equates to 2,964 boardings daily.

"We're very pleased," Malinowski told members of the Little Rock Municipal Airport Commission at their monthly meeting.

He also said the number of daily flights has reached a pandemic-era high of 28 but is still well below the 42 daily flights the airport averaged before the pandemic.

The uptick in passengers at Bill and Hillary Clinton National Airport/Adams Field underscores the rising optimism in the airline industry, which said it has been recovering at a quicker pace in recent weeks.

Nationwide, the number of passengers going through Transportation Security Administration airport security checkpoints exceeded 1 million on 10 of the first 15 days of March.

The increase comes as spring break approaches for many schools in Arkansas. Clinton National relies on a mix of passengers, with leisure travelers making up 65% and business travelers 35%. Malinowski expects the spike in travel to continue.

"We're starting to see some very good bookings in the summertime," he said. "I'm seeing the airlines put on additional flights, which is one of the best indicators of additional passenger traffic. They generally don't put those on if they're not planning on selling them."

But Malinowski said the increase won't be sustainable once summer ends.

"I think it will recede a little bit in September and then at the holidays pick up a little as well," he said.

The airport's air service development consultant predicted that passenger levels would rise to 65% of pre-pandemic traffic by the end of 2021.

"I think we'll make that," Malinowski said. "I hope we'll make it sooner."

Many of Malinowski's comments about passenger traffic came in the context of a discussion about the concessions at the airport, including when the various restaurants will fully reopen and when the airport will phase out the pandemic relief it has accorded many tenants, including HMS Host, which holds the concessions contract for Clinton National.

The commission voted to extend the relief another four months. The relief eliminates the minimum annual guarantee payments that HMS Host and other tenants were required to pay in monthly installments. Now, the affected tenants only pay a percentage of their monthly sales.

The lack of passengers has hurt the airport's bottom line, too. Total operating revenue for the airport fell to $3.9 million in the first two months of 2021, a 33% decline from the $5.9 million it collected in the same period a year ago.

But the airport has been bolstered by $30 million in federal pandemic relief payments. Malinowski said he expects the $1.9 trillion pandemic relief package that President Joe Biden signed Friday will include another $10 million for Clinton National.

Still, Malinowski said he expects to begin phasing in the minimum annual guarantee later this year as well as push for more outlets to open sooner.

This month's preliminary passenger numbers came after a rough February for the airport, which saw just 62,270 passengers, a more than 58% decline from the 151,122 who went through the airport during the same month in 2020.

In February, the airport not only continued to feel the effects of the pandemic, but it also saw two snowstorms and an ice storm that disrupted travel. Clinton National had 80 flights canceled in February.

Northwest Arkansas National Airport at Highfill also continued to see soft passenger numbers. The airport relies heavily on business travelers.

Northwest Arkansas National saw 42,249 passengers last month. The total represented a more than 50% decline from the 87,314 passengers who went through the airport in February 2020.