Making ricotta cheese easy and quick process at home

Joining sourdough and Dalgona coffee, homemade ricotta has become one of the Instagram recipe stars of the pandemic, with thousands of cooks sharing pictures of their curdled milk products draining in cheesecloth or smeared over toast with tomato jam.

Cheese experts will argue that without cooking whey, home cooks aren't really making ricotta. But when you add acid to milk, and hold it at a temperature of between 170 and 185 degrees, you will end up with a creamy dairy product that can be used to fill gnocchi and ravioli that is arguably better than what you'll find in a grocery store tub.

You'll need some cheesecloth, although paper towels over a sieve can work, too. You'll also need a thermometer to maintain a steady temperature as the ricotta is forming, and a slotted spoon to remove the curds.

The ricotta is best fresh but keeps covered in the fridge for a day or two.

Homemade Ricotta

2 cups whole milk (do not use ultra-pasteurized)

Pinch kosher salt

2 ¼ teaspoons distilled white vinegar OR lemon juice

In saucepan, heat milk to 185 degrees over medium heat. Stir in vinegar or lemon juice. Curds should begin forming almost immediately; stop stirring as soon as they've formed throughout the pot.

Without stirring, cook the curd mixture, keeping it at about 185 degrees for 20 minutes. Use an instant-read thermometer to watch the temperature.

Line a fine-mesh strainer with paper towels or cheesecloth. Using a slotted spoon, transfer curds to strainer and let stand until excess liquid has drained and the cheese has reached the desired consistency. Serve immediately. Store covered in the refrigerator up to two days.

Makes about 4 ounces.

Recipe courtesy of Daniel Gritzer, Serious Eats