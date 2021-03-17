Maumelle dog-ban proposal aired again

Tension surrounding Maumelle's dog-breed ban continues to escalate as the City Council considers whether to put the issue before voters.

The City Council on Monday listened to a second reading of a proposed ordinance that seeks to provide clarification on what is considered a "dangerous or vicious" dog, as well as the requirements placed on owners if a dog is placed within that category. The ordinance also addresses enforcement of animal laws within the city, as well as the removal of a pit bull ban that has been in place for decades.

An attempt by Council Member Steve Mosley to put the issue before voters in 2022 failed Monday, which means the ordinance will be up for a final reading at the April 5 council meeting.

This is the second time in two years the City Council has discussed repealing the animal-ban ordinance.

Around 50 people attended Monday's meeting, some holding signs that read "Let the people vote." Several audience members expressed support for keeping the ban in place; others suggested the issue should go before voters.

"Please do not succumb to the pressures of big money and pro-bull breed organizations, and vote to keep our community safe by keeping pit bull and bull breed dogs illegal in Maumelle," resident Patti Robinson said in an email to the City Council. "If you do not have the courage or conviction to take a stand for the safety of our community then please allow the referendum to come to the people for a vote."

Lane Brining, a former animal-control officer for the city, said from her experience it's the owners, not a specific dog breed, who are responsible for dog bites. She challenged council members to spend a day at the animal shelter to get a better understanding of the dogs before making a decision regarding the ordinance.

"Since the dawn of man we have known that dogs have teeth and they may or may not bite," she said during the meeting. "When you take an animal into your home, you are taking that risk. This is why it's solely the responsibility of pet owners to educate and discipline.

"Why should it be the dog's fault? Dogs aren't not humans and they communicate at a different level. ... As political figures, get your hands dirty and stop hiding behind newspaper articles and social media."

Mosley said he opposes removal of the ban and motioned that the City Council make a referendum and put the ordinance on the May 2022 ballot, but that motion failed by a 5-to-3 vote.

"I don't believe the argument that since we were elected that nothing can be turned over to the people," Councilman Ken Saunders said. "This is one a few times that we need to go to the public, because this is a public safety issue.

"I have heard so many people say they don't want pit bulls or bully breed dogs moving next door to them. When it comes to that point, then I think it's an issue that needs to go to the people."

This is the second time Mosley has attempted to get the ordinance on the ballot.

"This is the same as before," Council Member R.J. Mazzoni said. "Will this be the new standard? If it doesn't work once, let's do it again. Let's keep going unless something different happens. This has the potential of setting a precedent."

Mosley said this motion is different because he got clarification on when the issue would go before voters, instead of tabling the ordinance until a date could be found to put it before voters.

"This is a proper motion to get it on the ballot," he said. "I do believe this is the way to settle the issue once and for all. If this ordinance does pass by the council, then there will be some people who will be happy to put the ban back on the first chance they get. If it goes to the people, then it's settled."

Chris Davis, the city's animal-control supervisor, told the council about an incident when a dog strangled itself while it was on a leash and how animal-control officers weren't able to do anything because the city's current law doesn't allow them to stop what is perceived as a dangerous leashing. The new ordinance would give animal control the power to prevent such incidents of cruelty, he said.

Council Member Jess Holt said he had to get rid of a German shepherd he owned a few years ago because it growled at a some people walking by his house while the dog was off its leash. He noted the incident as an example of how allowing pit bulls within the city would set a dangerous precedent.

"We live in a society of equal opportunity, and we talk about this kind of dog bites and this kind of dog bites. Do we have to add another dog to give them an equal opportunity to bite also?" he asked. "It just seems like we are making a bad situation worse. It isn't a dog problem, it's a people problem, and we cannot regulate the people. We are not in a Gestapo nation yet.

"I don't believe in making it hard on people. Just let us live and relax and be happy."