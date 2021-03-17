Migrant flood at border puts Biden in hard spot

WASHINGTON -- A surge of migrants on the southwest border has the Biden administration on the defensive, with the head of Homeland Security acknowledging the depth of the problem Tuesday but insisting it's under control and that he won't revive a Trump-era practice of immediately expelling teens and children.

The number of migrants being stopped at the U.S.-Mexico border has been rising steadily since April of last year, and the administration is still rapidly expelling most single adults and families under a public health order issued by President Donald Trump at the start of the covid-19 pandemic. But it is allowing teens and children to stay, at least temporarily, and they have been coming in ever larger numbers.

More than 4,000 migrant children were being held in Border Patrol custody as of Sunday, including at least 3,000 in custody longer than the 72-hour limit set by a court order, according to a U.S. official. The agency took in an additional 561 on Monday, twice the recent average, according to a second official. Both spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss figures not yet publicly released.

It has put President Joe Biden in a difficult spot, criticized by Republicans for what they view as encouragement to illegal border crossers and by some Democrats over the the prolonged detention of minors. It's also a challenge to his effort to overhaul the broader Trump policies that sought to curtail both legal and illegal immigration.

"The situation at the southwest border is difficult," Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said Tuesday in his most extensive remarks to date on the subject. "We are working around the clock to manage it, and we will continue to do so. That is our job."

The number of migrants attempting to cross the border is at the highest level since March 2019, with Mayorkas warning that it is on pace to hit a 20-year peak for the year.

The number of children crossing by themselves, mostly from Central America, appears to be surging in particular in the Rio Grande Valley of south Texas. The Border Patrol took in 280 there Monday.

The total of 561 unaccompanied minors from Monday offers a snapshot of how quickly conditions have changed along the border. That was up 60% from the daily average in February, one of the officials said. In May 2019, during the last surge, the one-day peak was 370 teens and children.

Children and teens crossing by themselves rose 60% from January to more than 9,400 in February, according to the most recent statistics released publicly by U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

The Health and Human Services Department plans to open shelter facilities at Moffett Federal Airfield near San Francisco and in Pecos, Texas, to handle the flow. It is also looking to expand a facility in Donna, Texas, in the Rio Grande Valley, to hold 2,000.

Also, the Dallas Convention Center is scheduled to begin holding children as early as today with plans to accommodate up to 3,000. Another makeshift holding center in Midland, Texas, that opened last weekend for 700 children had 485 on Monday.

Some of the increase in adults is because of people who are repeatedly caught after being expelled under the public health order issued last year to help prevent the spread of covid-19. Other factors include economic upheaval caused by the pandemic and recent hurricanes that worsened living conditions in Central America. Officials say it's also likely that smugglers have encouraged people to try to cross under the new administration.

Mayorkas said the surge in the number of children is a challenge for the Border Patrol and other agencies amid the coronavirus pandemic. But he rejected a Trump-era policy of sending them immediately back to Mexico or other countries.

"They are vulnerable children, and we have ended the prior administration's practice of expelling them," Mayorkas said.

Though there have been previous migrant surges, including under Trump, Republicans in Congress say Biden's support for new immigration legislation and his decision to allow people to make legal asylum claims have become a magnet for migrants.

At a Senate Armed Services Committee hearing Tuesday, Sen. Jim Inhofe held up a photo of a small crowd of demonstrators in Tijuana, Mexico, wearing matching T-shirts with the words "Biden, Please let us in" that circulated widely on social media in recent days.

"They're all coming across the border, they're coming fast, and they're wearing Biden T-shirts," said the Oklahoma Republican.

'WATCH LIST'

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy led a delegation of a dozen Republican lawmakers Monday to the border in Texas and blamed the Biden administration for driving an increase in migrants by actions that include supporting legislation in Congress that would provide a path to citizenship for millions of people now in the country illegally and halting border wall construction.

"The sad part about all of this is it didn't have to happen. This crisis was created by the presidential policies of this new administration," McCarthy said.

Speaking outside El Paso, McCarthy also said border agents he had met earlier Monday issued dire warnings that suspected terrorists are trying to cross into the United States via Mexico.

"You saw it in their eyes," McCarthy said, referring to the agents. "They talked about, 'They're on the list.' ... The terrorist watch list."

But some Democrats from border states pushed back late Monday and demanded evidence to back up McCarthy's assertions.

"Weird as the Chairman of the subcommittee on Intelligence and Special Operations and a border state member of Congress haven't heard anything about this," tweeted Rep. Ruben Gallego, a Democrat who represents the Phoenix area. "Gonna ask for a briefing. Pretty sure he is either wrong or lying."

Customs and Border Protection didn't immediately respond to messages Tuesday about whether anyone on the watch list has recently been caught at the border. McCarthy's office also didn't immediately return a message.

McCarthy, though, said Monday that agents told him individuals from as far away as China with links to the terrorism watch list had recently been captured crossing the border.

"We asked them what countries are people coming from," he told reporters. "Yemen, Iran, Sri Lanka, that's what's coming across. They even talked about Chinese, as well."

His claims were echoed by Rep. John Katko, R-N.Y., who said "people who they've got in the last few days ... have been on the terror watch list," Newsday reported.

Customs and Border Protection has not issued any public notices about terrorist suspects at the southern border in recent days. Border agents have found people crossing from some of the foreign nations that McCarthy noted, including 11 Iranians who were caught illegally crossing the border in early February near Yuma, Ariz.

Some Democrats on Monday questioned why border officials wouldn't have informed them about any recent terrorism apprehensions.

Rep. Veronica Escobar, a Democrat who represents the El Paso area, said she had also met recently with border agents and that none mentioned catching any terrorism suspects. Escobar accused McCarthy of using the claims "to fuel the divisions" in the country and stoke fear of immigrants.

Gallego said he would demand more details from McCarthy.

"I have the same security clearance as you do," Gallego wrote in a tweet that tagged McCarthy. "Can you have your office arrange for a classified briefing for members to see where this info derived from?"

[Video not showing up above? Click here to watch » https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2XbPHD1o-lQ]

CHILDREN REUNITING

In 2019, Trump confronted a similar migrant surge even as he rushed to expand the border wall system and forced people seeking asylum to do so in Central America or remain in Mexico. A year earlier he forcibly separated migrant children from their families as part of a zero-tolerance campaign that became one of the most significant political challenges of his administration.

The Biden administration is allowing migrants who are under 18 years old and cross by themselves to remain in the country while the government decides whether they have a legal claim to residency, either under asylum law or for some other reason.

Mayorkas noted that 80% of the youths, most of whom are from the three Northern Triangle countries of Central America, have relatives in the U.S. and 40% have a parent here. "These are children being reunited with their families who will care for them," he said.

The Biden administration last week ended a Trump policy that made relatives reluctant to contact Health and Human Services to retrieve children for fear of being deported themselves.

Besides setting up new temporary facilities to house migrant children, it is also backing aid to Honduras, Guatemala and El Salvador to try to stem the flow of migrants at the source.

Mayorkas took swipes at the previous administration for dismantling an asylum system that would have enabled a more "orderly" immigration system, cutting aid to Central America and failing to vaccinate Border Patrol agents.

Also, he said the Biden administration is working to make the asylum process shorter and to make it possible to petition from an applicant's home country rather than make a dangerous and uncertain journey. "We have no illusions about how hard it is," he said, "and we know it will take time."

Separately, authorities in Mexico said Tuesday that 20 migrants were caught at a highway checkpoint using falsified paperwork with letterheads from the U.N. refugee agency, UNCHR.

The migrants were found aboard passenger buses at a checkpoint in the northern border state of Nuevo Leon.

When asked for documents, they displayed letters supposedly from the UNCHR stating that they were refugees or had requested refugee status, and should be allowed to travel to cities in northern Mexico.

Mexico's National Immigration Institute said Tuesday that U.N. officials confirmed that the documents were false and have filed a complaint in the case.

The institute said some of the migrants said smugglers had given them the documents and promised they were a "safe pass" to the U.S. border.

The institute said those detained included migrants from Honduras and El Salvador.

In recent months, migrant traffickers have become more brazen, and are increasingly using buses to smuggle migrants. After a crackdown in 2014 on buses and trains, smugglers had mostly resorted to hiding migrants in the freight containers of trucks.

Information for this article was contributed by Ben Fox, Elliot Spagat, Ron Nixon and Colleen Long of The Associated Press; and by Tim Elfrink and Felicia Sonmez of The Washington Post.

Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro N. Mayorkas gestures during a media tour at the Pennsylvania Convention Center in Center City Philadelphia on Tuesday, March 2, 2021. Mayorkas was in Philadelphia for the media tour of the FEMA Community Vaccination Center. (Alejandro A. Alvarez/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP)

FILE - In this March 31, 2020, file photo, a sign sits in front of the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center in downtown Dallas. The U.S. government wants to house up to 3,000 immigrant teenagers at the center as it struggles to find space for a surge of migrant children who have inundated the border and strained the immigration system just two months into the Biden administration. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez File)

FILE - In this Monday, March 1, 2021 file photo, Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas speaks during a press briefing at the White House in Washington. The Biden administration is turning to the Federal Emergency Management Agency for help managing and caring for record numbers of unaccompanied immigrant children who are streaming into the U.S. from Mexico. Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas says FEMA will support a government-wide effort over the next three months, Saturday, March 13, 2021. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)

FILE - In this Aug. 23, 2019 file photo, immigrants seeking asylum walk at the ICE South Texas Family Residential Center, in Dilley, Texas. The U.S. government plans to use the downtown Dallas convention center to hold up to 3,000 immigrant teenagers as sharply higher numbers of border crossings have severely strained the current capacity to hold youths, according to a memo obtained by The Associated Press. The Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center will be used for up to 90 days beginning as early as this week, according to the written notification sent to members of the Dallas City Council on Monday, March 15, 2021. (AP Photo/Eric Gay, File)

Migrant children and teenagers from the southern border of the United State wait to be processed after entering the site of a temporary holding facility Sunday, March 14, 2021 south of Midland, Texas. (Eli Hartman/Odessa American via AP)