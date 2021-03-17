Mountain Pine mayor resigns

MOUNTAIN PINE — Morgan Wiles tendered his resignation as Mountain Pine mayor, effective Tuesday, with almost two years left on the four-year term he won in the November 2018 general election. Wiles won a majority of the vote in the four-way race.

"It needs somebody who can give it a lot more time and attention than I can," he said Tuesday. "I'm the type of person that if my heart's not all the way in it, it's time for somebody else to come in and move forward."

Wiles, 36, is the CEO/owner of Morfe Windows and WinChoice USA, which relocated to the city's Pines Industrial Park more than three years ago. In 2017, Wiles and his business partners acquired the more than 389-acre site Weyerhaeuser abandoned in 2006.

"I'm still fully invested in the community," he said. "I'm not moving anything out. I love the community. I love the people out there. I'll never change that. It's just a different ideology on how we want the community to go."