IDEA ALLEY: Muffins and cookies to sweeten Kats

These recipes are from a reader wishing to be identified as Little Rock Cook.

"These keep well in the fridge. So easy to put one in the [microwave] with a little butter and enjoy," Cook writes.

Carrot-Pineapple Muffins

2 /3 cup sugar

1 /3 cup vegetable oil

2 eggs

1 cup shredded carrots

1 small can crushed pineapple, drained

1 ½ cups all-purpose flour

½ teaspoon baking soda

½ teaspoon salt

½ teaspoon nutmeg

Heat oven to 425 degrees. Line 12 muffin cups with paper liners.

Stir together sugar, oil, eggs, carrots and pineapple and mix well. Stir in rest of ingredients. Spoon batter into muffin cups. Bake about 15 minutes or until light golden brown. Cool 5 minutes and remove from pan.

Makes 1 dozen.

"Also, a reminder of how easy it is to bake cookies from a cake mix, which most of us have in our pantry. Any flavor is good, but this is what I had on hand recently," Cook writes.

Cake Mix Cookies

1 box yellow cake mix

½ cup vegetable oil

2 eggs

1 cup white chocolate chips

½ cup chopped pecans

Confectioners' sugar frosting (see note)

Mix ingredients. Make into little balls of dough and place on parchment-lined baking sheets. Bake at 350 for about 10 minutes.

Drizzle frosting across the tops of cookies.

Yield depends on size.

Note: To make a frosting, stir together 2 cups confectioners' sugar, 2 tablespoons softened butter or margarine, 1 teaspoon vanilla extract and 3 or 4 tablespoons milk or half-and-half. If glaze is too thick, add a little more milk or half-and-half; if it is too thin, add more sugar.

