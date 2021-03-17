Nokia plans to cut thousands of jobs

HELSINKI -- Wireless network maker Nokia said it is planning to cut up to 10,000 jobs, more than 10% of its staff, to reduce costs as it invests in research and development and tries to cement its role as a key supplier of 5G technology.

The restructuring means the staff is expected to fall to 80,000-85,000 employees over a period of up to two years, Nokia said Tuesday. It's expected to reduce costs by $715 million by 2023.

The company didn't specify which countries or geographical areas are affected by the measure, but it said the cuts would be carried out across its four main business units.

"Decisions that may have a potential impact on our employees are never taken lightly," Nokia Chief Executive Officer Pekka Lundmark said in a statement. "Ensuring we have the right setup and capabilities is a necessary step to deliver sustainable long-term performance."

The Espoo, Finland-based company said the expected savings would "offset increased investments in R&D, future capabilities and costs related to salary inflation."

Apart from increasing investments in 5G -- the new generation of broadband technology in which Nokia competes with China's Huawei, with Sweden's Ericsson and lately with South Korea's Samsung -- Nokia said it would also invest in cloud and digital infrastructure.

"In those areas where we choose to compete, we will play to win. We are therefore enhancing product quality and cost competitiveness, and investing in the right skills and capabilities," Lundmark said.

On Monday, Nokia announced separate deals on partnerships with Amazon, Google and Microsoft to develop cloud technologies and build cloud-based 5G solutions for businesses.

Lundmark, a former executive with the company in the 1990s, took over Nokia's top job in August. He has said he aims to make Nokia the leader in 5G, even at the expense of the company's profitability in the short term. In a period of six months, he has revamped the company's strategy and organization.