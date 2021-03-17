Off the Wire

FOOTBALL

Bears turn to Dalton

The Chicago Bears agreed to a one-year, $10 million contract with former Cincinnati Bengals and Dallas Cowboys quarterback Andy Dalton, agent Jeffrey Nalley said Tuesday. The three-time Pro Bowler could earn an additional $3 million in bonuses. Dalton signed with Dallas in May to back up Dak Prescott after getting released by Cincinnati. He wound up starting nine games -- officially going 4-4 to bring his career record to 74-65-2 -- with Prescott suffering a season-ending ankle injury in Week 5. The Cowboys finished 6-10 and missed the playoffs for the second year in a row. Dalton has thrown for 33,764 yards, 218 touchdowns and 126 interceptions. He set several Bengals passing records over nine seasons and made the Pro Bowl in 2011, 2014 and 2016. He never led Cincinnati past the first round of the playoffs.

FitzMagic has new stage

Washington is the next stop on the FitzMagic tour. Veteran quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick has agreed to sign with the Washington Football Team, according to a person with direct knowledge of the move. Fitzpatrick -- who has earned the "FitzMagic" nickname for his late-game heroics with several teams -- gives Washington more experience at football's most important position after it released Alex Smith. The team now has Fitzpatrick, journeyman-turned-playoff standout Taylor Heinicke and Kyle Allen under contract at quarterback. Fitzpatrick is joining his ninth NFL team at age 38 after stints with the St. Louis Rams, Cincinnati Bengals, Buffalo Bills, Tennessee Titans, Houston Texans, New York Jets, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Miami Dolphins. He started seven and played in nine games last season for Miami, throwing for 2,091 yards, 13 touchdowns and 8 interceptions.

Jags pick up CB Griffin

Former Pro Bowl Seattle Seahawks cornerback Shaquill Griffin agreed Tuesday with the Jacksonville Jaguars on a three-year contract worth up to $44.5 million that includes $29 million guaranteed, according to a person familiar with negotiations. It's the most significant move so far in new Coach Urban Meyer's rebuilding project. The person spoke to The Associated Press on the condition of anonymity because neither side can make free agent agreements official until the new league year begins today. Griffin will be an immediate starter opposite CJ Henderson, the ninth overall pick in the 2020 draft, and could help the Jaguars have one of the league's top coverage tandems.

Cowboys make small moves

The Dallas Cowboys are bringing back one of their special-teams aces in C.J. Goodwin and adding veteran Ty Nsekhe as a backup tackle. Goodwin, a cornerback, agreed Tuesday on a $3.5 million, two-year contract, agent Drew Rosenhaus said. Nsekhe, a Dallas-area native who spent the past two seasons in Buffalo after four years in Washington, has accepted a one-year contract, according to his agency, Elite Loyalty Sports. Those moves come a day after long snapper Jake McQuaide agreed to a one-year contract with Dallas, according to a person with knowledge of the agreement. McQuaide's arrival signals the end of L.P. Ladouceur's 16-year run as the long snapper of the Cowboys.

Broncos keep LB Miller

The Denver Broncos have exercised star linebacker Von Miller's 2021 option. The move engages the final season of the six-year, $114.5 million contract Miller signed in 2016 in the aftermath of his Super Bowl 50 MVP performance. It also guarantees him $7 million of his $17.5 million base salary. Tuesday was the deadline to exercise his option or Miller, who turns 32 this month, would have become an unrestricted free agent. Miller has recovered from a freak ankle injury that sidelined him all of last season, and he recently was cleared of off-the-field concerns when the local district attorney's office declined to bring charges against him after an unspecified investigation by the Parker (Colo.) Police Department.

Saints retain Winston

The New Orleans Saints are bringing back quarterback Jameis Winston on a one-year contract. The move announced by Saints General Manager Mickey Loomis comes on the heels of Drew Brees' decision over the weekend to retire and provides Winston a chance to compete with Taysom Hill to be New Orleans' next starter under center. Winston entered the NFL with high expectations after winning the 2013 Heisman Trophy and being selected first overall by Tampa Bay in the 2015 NFL Draft. He started five seasons for the Buccaneers, who allowed Winston to walk in free agency in 2020 after opting instead to sign Tom Brady. In his career, Winston has appeared in 76 games with 70 starts, completing 61.4% of his passes for 19,812 yards and 121 touchdowns while also throwing 88 interceptions.

BASEBALL

LeBron gets piece of team

LeBron James is becoming a part-owner of the Boston Red Sox. A person with knowledge of the situation said Tuesday that James -- the Los Angeles Lakers basketball star -- and his longtime business partner Maverick Carter are now partners in the Fenway Sports Group. The person, who did not reveal the size of the investment made by James or Carter, spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because none of the parties involved had announced the moves publicly. Fenway Sports Group is the parent company of the Red Sox as well as the Liverpool Football Club of the English Premier League and the Roush Fenway Racing NASCAR team. James has had a relationship with FSG since 2011, when he signed a marketing deal in exchange for a small ownership stake in Liverpool.

Calhoun likely to IL

Texas Rangers outfielder Willie Calhoun likely will start the regular season on the injured list because of a lingering groin injury. General Manager Chris Young said Calhoun, who hasn't played in a spring training game since March 8, has a low-grade groin strain. Calhoun was limited to 29 games during the shortened 2020 regular season because of a hamstring injury. Rangers Manager Chris Woodward later announced right-hander Kyle Gibson will be the starting pitcher in the season opener April 1 at Kansas City. It will be the first opening day start for Gibson.

TENNIS

Back sidelines Nadal

Rafael Nadal pulled out of the Miami Open on Tuesday because of the bad back that bothered him during the Australian Open. The hard-court tournament begins Tuesday. "For the moment I need to fully recover from my back problem and start to get ready for the upcoming clay court season in Europe," Nadal said in a statement. The 20-time Grand Slam champion earlier withdrew from this month's tournament at Rotterdam, Netherlands. At the Australian Open, he lost in the quarterfinals to Stefanos Tsitsipas.