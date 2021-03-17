Sections
The nation in brief

Official aims to drop NYC sex-work cases Ex-felons in Virginia regain voting rights 2 Idaho men charged in fatal shooting Teen sentenced in hacking, Bitcoin scam 8 people shot dead at 3 Georgia spas

by Compiled Democrat-Gazette Staff From Wire Reports | Today at 5:04 a.m.

8 people shot dead at 3 Georgia spas

ATLANTA -- Shootings at two massage parlors in Atlanta and one in the suburbs left eight people dead, authorities said Tuesday. A 21-year-old man was taken into custody in southwest Georgia hours later after a manhunt.

Atlanta Police Chief Rodney Bryant said three people were killed at a spa in northeast Atlanta and that a fourth person was killed at a spa across the street. He said all four victims were female.

Atlanta police officers responding to a report of a robbery at one spa found three women dead, police said. While at that scene, there were reports of shots fired at the spa across the street, where one woman was fatally shot.

Earlier, five people were shot at Young's Asian Massage Parlor in Acworth, about 30 miles north of Atlanta, Cherokee County sheriff's office Capt. Jay Baker said. Two of the victims were dead and three were transported to a hospital, where two of them died, Baker said.

Baker said the suspect, Robert Aaron Long of Woodstock, was taken into custody.

